Mets get no relief from bullpen, fall to Red Sox

The 2020 season is just six games old and already many of the ghosts of last season have been visited upon these Mets. None have been more haunting than the sinister ones that reside in their bullpen.

Mets relievers wore the curse again on Wednesday night. This time the it affected the club’s two most-reliable relievers – Seth Lugo and Justin Wilson – and that was enough to doom the Mets in a 6-5 loss to the Red Sox at vacant Citi Field.

Lugo allowed a game-tying home run to Christian Vazquez in the seventh inning to make it 3-3 and Wilson was pummeled in the eighth for three runs as the Mets wasted a good start from Jacob deGrom. Wilson faced eight batters and got only two outs as he gave up a run-scoring squib single by Mitch Moreland and a two-run single by Vazquez before exiting with the bases loaded.

Neither Lugo nor Wilson had allowed a run in a combined five appearances.

The Mets made it interesting in the ninth, but were snuffed with the tying run 90 feet away. They loaded the bases against Boston’s Brandon Workman with none out but got only one run across on J.D. Davis’ one-out infield hit. Yoenis Cespedes struck and Robinson Cano’s short flare into shallow leftfield was snagged by shortstop Jose Peraza for the final out.

The Mets are 3-3 and two of the defeats lay squarely on the shoulders of the relief corps. There was the July 25 loss to Atlanta in which closer Edwin Diaz failed to protect a lead and the team lost in extra innings. And now there is this disappointment, where Lugo entered with a 3-2 lead.

Mets relievers had a 4.99 ERA in 2019. After just six games this season, they have an unsightly 6.39 ERA.

DeGrom turned in a solid six-inning, 88-pitch performance and was in a position to earn a win, but came away with a no-decision. The righthander had one bad frame and allowed two runs and three hits and a walk, striking out four. DeGrom came in within shouting distance of the club record for consecutive scoreless innings pitched – 32 2/3 in 2012 by R.A. Dickey – but saw his streak snapped at 31 innings.

Cespedes hit a home run in the eighth to cut a three-run deficit to 6-4. They finished 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base.

Highly-touted prospect Andres Gimenez made his first career start at shortstop and had the sort of game that could potentially earn him more playing time as the season wears on. He got his first career hit in the second inning – but was picked off first base during the ensuing at-bat – and had a run-scoring triple to centerfield in the sixth that momentarily put the Mets ahead 3-2. Mets in the dugout roared as the ball came off his bat and the cheer only got louder as it landed over the head of retreating outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to score Robinson Cano from first.

It was precarious 1-0 Mets lead on Dom Smith’s run-scoring fielder’s choice in the first. Boston got back-to-back one-out doubles from Rafael Devers and Mitch Moreland to tie the game and snap DeGrom’s scoreless streak. DeGrom then cut loose a pair of wild pitches that allowed Moreland to score for a 2-1 lead. Catcher Rene Rivera, making his first start, couldn’t get in front of either and his throw to the covering deGrom on the second arrived just behind the sliding Moreland.

The Mets’ deficit didn’t last long. Brandon Nimmo led off the home fifth with a home run into the visiting bullpen in center – his first of the season – to knot the score.