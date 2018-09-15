BOSTON — A mid-game meltdown cost the Mets in their 5-3 loss to the Red Sox on Saturday.

Boston took the lead for good with a four-run, two-out rally in the fifth inning, when Jackie Bradley Jr. and Brock Holt each had a two-run double. Bradley’s was initially ruled a home run, seemingly bouncing off the ledge of the Green Monster, but was overturned by a crew-chief review — which wound up working against the Mets. Instead of being down 4-3 with the bases empty, the Mets were tied 3-3 with a man on second. They intentionally walked Rafael Devers and brought in Drew Smith, who served up Holt’s pinch-hit double.

The Mets didn’t have a hit until the fourth, when Jeff McNeil lined a single through a shift to right. Brandon Nimmo’s three-run homer — into the Red Sox bullpen, just beyond the reach of rightfielder Mookie Betts, hanging over the wall — off Rick Porcello minutes later accounted for all of the Mets’ runs. Those were the only two hits Porcello (five strikeouts, one walk) allowed in five innings.

Corey Oswalt, making a spot start, lasted 2 2/3 innings and allowed one unearned run, a product of Dominic Smith’s throwing error in the first inning. Although Paul Sewald allowed four runs in two-thirds of an inning, four other Mets relievers combined for 4 2/3 scoreless frames.