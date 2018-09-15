Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
70° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Mets fall as Red Sox take advantage of ump's call, sloppy play

A home run called a double on review leads to winning runs by Boston.

Boston Red Sox' Jackie Bradley Jr (R) celebrates

Boston Red Sox' Jackie Bradley Jr (R) celebrates as he and Rafael Devers (C) score on a two run double in front of New York Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki (L) during the fifth inning at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 15 September 2018.  Photo Credit: CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterst/CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

BOSTON — A mid-game meltdown cost the Mets in their 5-3 loss to the Red Sox on Saturday.

Boston took the lead for good with a four-run, two-out rally in the fifth inning, when Jackie Bradley Jr. and Brock Holt each had a two-run double. Bradley’s was initially ruled a home run, seemingly bouncing off the ledge of the Green Monster, but was overturned by a crew-chief review — which wound up working against the Mets. Instead of being down 4-3 with the bases empty, the Mets were tied 3-3 with a man on second. They intentionally walked Rafael Devers and brought in Drew Smith, who served up Holt’s pinch-hit double.

The Mets didn’t have a hit until the fourth, when Jeff McNeil lined a single through a shift to right. Brandon Nimmo’s three-run homer — into the Red Sox bullpen, just beyond the reach of rightfielder Mookie Betts, hanging over the wall — off Rick Porcello minutes later accounted for all of the Mets’ runs. Those were the only two hits Porcello (five strikeouts, one walk) allowed in five innings.

Corey Oswalt, making a spot start, lasted 2 2/3 innings and allowed one unearned run, a product of Dominic Smith’s throwing error in the first inning. Although Paul Sewald allowed four runs in two-thirds of an inning, four other Mets relievers combined for 4 2/3 scoreless frames.

New York Sports

Mookie Betts, left, and J.D. Martinez, shown here 2018 has been an unprecedented season in Boston
David Wright #5 of the New York Mets Lennon: Retiring Wright's No. 5 is a given, but when?
Outfielders Aaron Hicks, Andrew McCutchen and Brett Gardner When Judge returns, who will sit down?
Jets linebacker Darron Lee reaches the end zone Jets defense wants to turn up the pressure against Dolphins
Angelo Naples, purported first owner of the bat What happened to Dent's bat after '78 homer at Fenway?
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers DeGrom, Sale to face each other for first time — as pros