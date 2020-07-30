Lack of timely hitting hurts Mets in loss to Red Sox

Two of the Mets’ biggest problems — Edwin Diaz and a lack of timely hitting — combined for one ugly 4-2 loss to the Red Sox Thursday night.

The Mets went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base. After they failed to capitalize on multiple late scoring chances, Diaz gave the Red Sox an insurance run in the ninth inning by throwing 35 pitches, recording one out and hitting Jose Peraza — with the 10th pitch of the at-bat — to force in a run.

Paul Sewald replaced Diaz and got the next two batters to minimize the damage. But the Mets managed only one baserunner in the bottom of the ninth against Brandon Workman, the Boston closer who nearly blew the game Wednesday.

The Mets (3-4) could have had this one, much like Wednesday, when their one-run loss ended with the bases loaded. After sweeping the Boston half this four-game home-and-home set — and returning to Queens with their best two starting pitchers lined up — they instead settled for a split.

In the seventh, Andres Gimenez swiped second — the first steal of his major-league career — with no outs, but he did not advance. In the eighth, Pete Alonso reached third with one out, but the Mets left the bases loaded, when Gimenez grounded out to first.

The Mets had their chances against Boston lefthander Martin Perez, too. He held them to two runs, two hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings. He helped load the bases in the third when he walked Wilson Ramos and hit Brandon Nimmo with a pitch with no outs and walked Alonso with one out. Jeff McNeil made him pay with a two-run single snuck through the left side.

As has been the case frequently lately, however, the Mets could have had more. They were 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position and left four runners on base against Perez. After McNeil’s knock, Davis flew out to deep center and Michael Conforto struck out.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Steven Matz was fine. In 5 1/3 innings, he allowed three runs — all of them on a pair of homers by Christian Vazquez — and eight hits. He struck out three and walked two.

Vazquez’s first shot came in the second, when Matz put a 2-and-1 changeup over the plate. The Boston catcher walloped it 411 feet to left.

Vazquez’s second shot wasn’t a sure thing. In the fourth, ahead 0-and-2, Matz left a sinker up in the zone. It turned into a rainbow-style long ball, carrying and carrying until it landed just over the wall and beyond the glove of a jumping J.D. Davis. Matz, too, jumped up on the mound in frustration.

Matz didn’t have any perfect innings but came close in the fifth, when he worked around Kevin Pillar’s walk. That encouraged manager Luis Rojas to let Matz — at 91 pitches — begin the sixth, with Vazquez due to lead off. A seven-pitch showdown ended in Matz getting the strikeout.

The next batter, Alex Verdugo, singled and Matz’s night was over.

The Mets’ bullpen was strong before Diaz. In relief of Matz, righthander Drew Smith — who missed 2019 due to Tommy John surgery — retired all five batters he faced. He threw 2 2/3 perfect innings in three appearances across the first week of the season.

Jeurys Familia looked as good as he has looked the past two seasons, needing only 13 pitches in a perfect eighth inning. He recorded all three outs (two strikeouts) on his slider, an area of focus for him this month.