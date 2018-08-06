What began as a promising outing for Noah Syndergaard quickly unraveled in the seventh inning Monday night, and the bullpen did him no favors.

Syndergaard scattered six hits and a walk in 6 1⁄3 innings on 96 pitches, the most he’s thrown since his return from the disabled list on July 13. He hit two batters in the seventh and was charged with four runs, three of which scored after he left the game.

Syndergaard had plenty of offensive support, though. The Mets jumped on Reds starter Homer Bailey early, erupted for 16 hits and hung on for a 6-4 win in front of 21,644 at Citi Field.

Syndergaard navigated a pesky Reds lineup with minimal trouble until the seventh.

After Tucker Barnhart grounded out to begin the inning, Syndergaard plunked Preston Tucker and pinch hitter Phillip Ervin and Billy Hamilton singled to load the bases. Jose Peraza singled home Tucker, and manager Mickey Callaway pulled Syndergaard with a 6-1 lead and the bases loaded.

Bobby Wahl walked Joey Votto, cutting the Mets’ lead to 6-2. After Wahl struck out Scooter Gennett on a high fastball for the second out, Callaway called upon Robert Gsellman, who allowed a two-run bloop single by Eugenio Suarez.

Gsellman struck out former Yankees prospect Mason Williams, ending the inning. He then worked a 1-2-3 eighth, and Jerry Blevins pitched the ninth to earn his first save of the season.

Bailey, who entered the game with a 5.87 ERA in 14 starts, was shelled for 11 hits (10 singles) in 3 1⁄3 innings. The Mets’ first three hitters of the game — Amed Rosario, Jeff McNeil and Wilmer Flores — each singled and scored, handing Syndergaard a 3-0 lead.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Bailey put the Reds in a big hole after he tossed a 1-2-3 second and escaped trouble in the third. Kevin Plawecki greeted him with a home run to leftfield to begin the fourth, snapping his 0-for-12 skid.

Later in the fourth, McNeil singled to put runners on first and third and Flores followed with an RBI single for a 5-0 lead, knocking out Bailey.

McNeil gave the Mets a 6-0 lead with a home run to rightfield off Keury Mella in the sixth. McNeil, who went 3-for-4, has eight hits in his last 12 at-bats.

Callaway said before the game that McNeil, 26, who received his first call-up to the majors on July 24, is expected to receive an extended look at second base in the last two months of the season so the team can evaluate how he fits long-term.

“Is this guy going to be a kid that we might not have to find a second baseman over the winter?” Callaway said. “So that’s kind of where we’re at right now. I think you will, at times, see him play other positions, but I think that’s our main focus, to see exactly what we have. Because this kid can hit.”