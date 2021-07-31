The electricity was palpable at Citi Field on Saturday night even before a Rich Hill delivered the first pitch against the Reds. Newly-minted Mets star Javier Baez — the club’s big trade deadline acquisition in a Friday deal with the Cubs — already had the place abuzz on Saturday when he took the field and set up at shortstop donning the No. 23.

Then, in the sixth inning, Baez turned up the voltage in the stadium voltage when unloaded on a Wade Miley cutter for a home run to leftfield that cut the Mets deficit to a single run. Moments later, James McCann stepped out of the batters box and Baez emerged from the dugout and exhorted the home throng as they chanted his name.

Dom Smith would push it further in the bottom of the ninth with a two-out RBI single to score Jeff McNeil from second to tie it at 4 and force extra innings. Then Brandon Drury tripped all the circuit breakers in the tenth with a walk-off RBI single to score Kevin Pillar from second base for a 5-4 victory before 26,477.

It was the Mets' eighth walk-off victory of the season and snapped their losing streak at two games.

Drury got the start as manager Luis Rojas was trying to give slumping Michael Conforto a night off to clear him mind. Conforto did end up coming in to pinch hit and grounded out.

The Baez two-out homer in the sixth might have been a three-run shot to tie the score if not for a baserunning blunder by Jonathan Villar shortly before he came to bat. Villar drew a leadoff walk and moved to second on Pete Alonso’s sharp single to left. But Villar got picked off by Cincinnati starter Wade Miley for the first out of the inning. McNeil flew out before Baez’s homer.

Rich Hill, added in a July 23 trade with Tampa Bay to shore up an injury-riddled rotation, made a second straight substandard start in his new uniform. The 41-year-old southpaw couldn’t hold a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning and ended up surrendering four runs in five innings. All the runs scored on a pair of home runs.

Miley allowed three runs on four hits and three walks over seven innings.

McNeil saw his 16-game hitting streak halted.

The Mets grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Drury laced a leadoff double to the wall in right-centerfield to set the table. Hill put a perfect bunt down the third base line to move him to third base and Villar brought him home with a broken-bat single to leftfield.

The margin didn’t last very long as Hill gave up three hits and three runs in the top of the fourth inning.

Kyle Farmer had a one-out single and Aristedes Aquino a two-out walk before Eugenio Suarez deposited a 2-and-2 fastball that clocked 88 mph into the second deck in leftfield for a 3-0 lead. It was Suarez’s 20th home run of the season.

The game could have gotten out of hand right there in the fourth were it not for a superlative catch by leftfielder Dom Smith. Hill’s next pitch was a sweeping curve to Tucker Barnhart that hit the catcher in the back of the helmet and Shogo Akiyama followed with a double to left to put two runners in scoring position. Miley hit a sinking liner to leftfield that might have scored both runners, but Smith made a sliding snow-cone catch to retire the side.

Farmer hit a solo home run in the fifth to increase the Reds’ lead to 4-1.

Hill allowed five hits and a walk over his five innings, hit two batters and struck out four.