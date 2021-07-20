Jacob deGrom 'improving' but Mets ace still isn't throwing

CINCINNATI — Jacob deGrom is "improving" but has not thrown a baseball yet, manager Luis Rojas said Tuesday.

The Mets’ ace left the team to return to New York, where he is continuing to receive treatment for his right forearm tightness.

"We will reassess about the throwing part maybe (Wednesday), but he’s improving," Rojas said. "Some of the tightness has diminished and some of the range of motion is a little better."

The Mets sent deGrom home because they didn’t think he would be able to throw while they were in Cincinnati — they fly home Wednesday night — so he didn’t really have anything to do.

"We’d rather send him there so he could get his work there and focus on that rather than trying to be diligent and to get into pitching," Rojas said.

Peraza hurt

About 20 minutes before playing the Reds, the Mets announced that they put Jose Peraza on the injured list with a fractured right middle finger. It is not clear how he got hurt.

Righthander Geoff Hartlieb took his roster spot.

Prospecting

The Mets promoted righthander J.T. Ginn, one of their top pitching prospects, to High-A Brooklyn.

In eight games with Low-A St. Lucie, Ginn had a 2.56 ERA and 0.93 WHIP. He struck out 35 and walked 10 in 38 2/3 innings, his first professional action after joining the Mets in the second round of last year’s draft.

Ginn, 22, was a potential first-rounder but dropped due to Tommy John surgery. That delayed his debut to last month.

Extra bases

David Peterson (strained right oblique) is scheduled to throw off the mound this weekend, Rojas said . . . The Mets designated Jerad Eickhoff, their starter Monday, for assignment to make room on the active roster for Robert Stock, their starter Tuesday. In the span of a month, Eickhoff was called up by the Mets, DFA'd, became a free agent, re-signed with the Mets, called back up and DFA'd again.