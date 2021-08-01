Mets lose rubber game to Reds, drop to 8-9 since All-Star break

It remains to be seen if the sub-.500 Phillies or Braves can mount a sustained charge against the Mets in the NL East.

But the Mets continued to give their divisional foes an opening by losing to the Reds on Sunday at Citi Field, 7-1, to drop two of three in the weekend series.

If not for a two-out, ninth-inning rally in an extra-inning win on Saturday night, the Mets could have been swept by Cincinnati. As it is, the Mets fell to 8-9 since the All-Star break.

On Sunday, the Mets were no-hit by Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez until Kevin Pillar grounded a single to left with two outs in the fifth. They managed just three hits on the day before a disappointed crowd of 23,443.

Newly acquired Javier Baez, who went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in his Mets debut on Saturday, went 0-for-4. He hit a drive to the centerfield fence for the game’s final out.

On July 19, the Mets strafed Gutierrez for nine hits (including three home runs) and six runs in four innings in a 15-11, 11-inning victory in Cincinnati. This time, the righthander needed only 68 pitches to get through six innings before walking Michael Conforto to open the seventh with a 4-1 lead.

Brandon Drury grounded into a 5-4-3 double play on the next pitch and Pillar struck out to end the inning.

Gutierrez (6-3), who was removed for a pinch hitter in the eighth, allowed one run and three hits with two walks and four strikeouts. He threw 80 pitches.

The Reds took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on Max Schrock’s two-out homer to right off Marcus Stroman. Schrock (5-for-5, two RBIs) started at first in place of the resting Joey Votto, who missed by inches of homering in his major league record-tying eighth consecutive game on Saturday night.

After Schrock’s third career homer, Eugenio Suarez singled off the glove of a leaping Baez, who looked at his glove as if it had offended him.

Baez immediately redeemed himself by whipping a relay throw to the plate to nail Suarez on Tyler Naquin’s double to left-center. The throw was clocked at 91 miles per hour.

After Pillar picked up the Mets’ first hit in the fifth, the Reds batted around in the sixth, scoring three and knocking out Stroman.

Jesse Winker doubled and scored when Kyle Farmer tripled to left-center, the ball falling just out of the reach of a diving Pillar.

Tyler Stephenson’s ensuing sacrifice fly made it 3-0. Three batters later, after a single, walk and wild pitch put runners on first and third, Stroman was removed for Miguel Castro, who walked Aristides Aquino to load the bases for the pitcher Gutierrez.

Castro then walked Gutierrez on four pitches to force in a run.

Mets fans — who by this point were not in a good mood — lustily booed Castro and cheered sarcastically when he threw two strikes to Jonathan India before striking out the Reds’ leadoff man.

Stroman (7-10) went 5 2/3 innings and was charged with four runs. He gave up eight hits, walked one and struck out four.

Jeff McNeil got the Mets on the board in the sixth with his sixth home run, a solo shot to center that made it 4-1.

Pete Alonso followed on the next pitch with a rocket to center that Naquin caught on the warning track. It was the third consecutive at-bat in which Alonso just missed hitting the ball out of the park. The first was a long fly to left he got off the end of the bat and the second was a laser to right that was caught at the wall.

The Reds picked up three more runs in the ninth against Geoff Hartlieb, who was called up from Triple-A Syracuse before the game. Shrock had an RBI single and Naquin hit a two-run double.