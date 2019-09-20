CINCINNATI — Steadier than ever with their rotation, keeping all of their starting pitchers in line for almost two months since acquiring Marcus Stroman, the Mets are considering tweaks for the season’s final days.

Consider it a sign that, yes, their games still matter and every tiny advantage might make a difference.

More imminently, manager Mickey Callaway said the Mets are considering swapping their Long Island natives, which would move Marcus Stroman to Sunday and Steven Matz to Monday — a move that would highlight each pitcher’s strengths.

Stroman is a ground-ball pitcher — using a sinker down in the zone as his go-to pitch and getting grounders on 59 percent of batted balls in his career — and thus would be well suited to go against the Reds at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park.

Matz, meanwhile, has confusingly drastic home/road splits this year, posting a 1.94 ERA at Citi Field and a 6.62 ERA everywhere else. Instead of getting Cincinnati on Sunday, he would face the Marlins in Queens on Monday.

And then there is the matter of the season finale Sept. 29 against the Braves. For now, Noah Syndergaard is lined up to pitch that game. If it matters in the race for a National League wild-card spot, the Mets might instead go to ace Jacob deGrom on short rest instead, Callaway said.

“You might see, if it comes down to it, you might see Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard pitch on the last day of the season to try to get somewhere,” Callaway said. “Whatever we have to do to extend the season.”

The Mets began Friday 3 1/2 games behind the Brewers for the last playoff berth.

Extra bases

Robert Gsellman (partially torn right lat) threw another bullpen session Friday and hopes to advance to live batting practice in a couple of days … Another major-league rookie record for Pete Alonso: He has homered in 15 different ballparks this season.