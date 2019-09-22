The Mets won two of three against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati from Friday, Sept. 20 to Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cincinnati.

The Mets' Pete Alonso runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sal Romano in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Pete Alonso of the Mets celebrates with Jeff McNeil of the Mets after McNeil hit a home run in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 20, 2019 in Cincinnati.

Pete Alonso of the Mets hits his 50th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 20, 2019 in Cincinnati.

Zack Wheeler of the Mets pitches during the game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Jose Peraza of the Cincinnati Reds dives for a single hit by Jeff McNeil of the Mets in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park on September 20, 2019 in Cincinnati.

Jeff McNeil of the Mets hits an RBI triple in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 20, 2019 in Cincinnati.

Seth Lugo of the Mets pitches during the game at Great American Ball Park on Sept. 21, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Jose Peraza of the Cincinnati Reds is tagged out at home plate by Wilson Ramos of the Mets during the game at Great American Ball Park on Sept. 21, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mickey Callaway, manager of the Mets, sits in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Mets' J.D. Davis bumps elbows with Wilson Ramos following a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer during the sixth inning on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Michael Conforto of the Mets hits a 3-run home run during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Marcus Stroman of the Mets pitches during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Mets' Pete Alonso celebrates with teammates after scoring a run during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom walks back to the dugout after closing the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati.

The Mets' Michael Conforto is congratulated by third base coach Gary Disarcina while rounding the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer during the first inning on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati.

The Mets' Michael Conforto and Rajai Davis celebrate the team's 6-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cincinnati.

The Mets' Amed Rosario celebrates his two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo in the seventh inning on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati.

The Mets' Brandon Nimmo is congratulated by Jeff McNeil after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Sal Romano in the ninth inning on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway relieves relief pitcher Justin Wilson in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Cincinnati.

The Mets' Brandon Nimmo knocks a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Sal Romano during the ninth inning on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cincinnati.

The Mets' Pete Alonso runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sal Romano in the eighth inning on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati.

The Mets' Amed Rosario runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo in the seventh inning on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati.

The Mets' J.D. Davis, center, is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer in the sixth inning on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino steals second against Mets second baseman Robinson Cano in the fourth inning on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati.

The Mets' Amed Rosario touches first base as Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto takes the throw during the ninth inning of a baseball game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cincinnati.

The Mets' Pete Alonso, left, celebrates with Jeff McNeil, right, after hitting a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sal Romano in the eighth inning on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati.