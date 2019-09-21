CINCINNATI — Seth Lugo allowed a two-out go-ahead single to Christian Colon, a top-prospect-turned-journeymen, in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 3-2 loss to the Reds on Saturday.

Colon hit a ground ball just hard enough up the middle to score Jose Iglesias, who had drawn a walk off Justin Wilson. Wilson retired one of his three batters to begin the eighth before Lugo entered and attempted to escape the jam.

The RBI single was Colon’s first major-league hit in two-and-a-half seasons.

The loss dropped the Mets to four games back of a National League wild-card spot, pending the score of the Brewers’ game later Saturday. The Mets’ elimination number is five.

Mets righthander Zack Wheeler was very good again, allowing one earned run (two overall) in seven innings.

Both runs came in the first inning, when Cincinnati loaded the bases with nobody out on Phillip Ervin’s single, Joey Votto’s walk and Todd Frazier’s fielding error that allowed Eugenio Suarez to reach base.

Reds righthander Anthony DeSclafani held the Mets to two runs (one earned), three hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out seven. In an early two-run hole, the Mets scored in the third (on Wheeler’s RBI groundout) and the fifth (on Brandon Nimmo’s bases-loaded hit-by-pitch).