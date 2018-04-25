ST. LOUIS — Matt Harvey has “manned up” about his demotion to the bullpen, manager Mickey Callaway said, but Harvey doesn’t want to talk about it.

The ace-turned-middle-reliever refused Wednesday afternoon to discuss his bullpen debut, as he did Tuesday night, after he allowed one run in two innings against the Cardinals.

Harvey told a group of reporters there was “no chance” he’d give an interview. Why?

“I have nothing to say to [reporters],” Harvey said.

Why not?

“I don’t [expletive] want to,” Harvey said.

Harvey’s approach runs counter to the culture of accountability Callaway and pitching coach Dave Eiland have tried to establish.

Before Harvey’s refusal Wednesday, Callaway said he could not force him to answer questions.

“We really can’t do anything about that,” Callaway said. “Rules are rules. The players have a very strong union that protects them from certain things, so I can’t really comment on that, because it’s a rule. It’s not my rule, but it’s something I have to live with as well.”

Harvey was demoted to the bullpen over the weekend after posting a 6.00 ERA in four starts. He made clear his displeasure with his results and the team’s decision.

Cabrera out

Second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera was out of the lineup Wednesday with what Callaway called a “barking” right hamstring. Cabrera felt it Tuesday — he winced after a swing in the first and was slow to get up after a dive in the sixth — so the Mets figured a day off would be helpful.

Cabrera has not had an MRI.

“He wasn’t moving around great during the game,” Callaway said. “He said he could have played today, but made sure he didn’t. Just give him a day of rest. We don’t need to lose him.”

Cabrera is perhaps the Mets’ early-season MVP, hitting .349 (tops in the NL entering Wednesday) with a .391 OBP and .590 slugging percentage.

Catching on

Callaway said there is no time frame for a return from catcher Kevin Plawecki (fractured left hand), but he has been taking advantage of his DL time by working on his footwork and throwing. Plawecki is two weeks into the initial estimated 3-4 week recovery period.