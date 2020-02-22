PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Foremost on Wilson Ramos’ spring training agenda is a task much easier this season than it was last: learning his pitchers.

A year ago, Ramos was new to the Mets and had to learn an entire staff. This year, there are only a few major-league pitchers he doesn't know, including Rick Porcello, his batterymate in the Mets’ 5-3 loss to the Marlins on Saturday in both teams’ Grapefruit League opener.

Porcello pitched only an inning but spoke positively of his developing rapport with Ramos.

“It’s been great and we have to continue to get better and get closer,” Porcello said. “We’re learning each other. He’s caught all my bullpens, he’s asking me questions, I’m asking him questions. We’re feeding off one another. We’ll keep building that relationship that is extremely important for both of us to have success out there.”

Ramos added: “I know it was just one inning, but he threw the ball really well. He kept the ball down, felt good . . . He's a sinker guy and he commanded the pitch really well.”

Miami managed a pair of soft singles — and a pair of stolen bases from Monte Harrison, a prospect trying to win a roster spot — to score a run off Porcello.

Harrison's aggressiveness surprised Porcello. He said in the American League, where he spent the first 11 seasons of his career, teams “don’t steal bases that much.”

“I’d definitely like to mix up my times, do a better job of holding that guy,” he said.

Ramos had a two-run double in the first inning.

“Thought it was out of the park, but the wind was blowing in,” he said. “But I'll take that double. Good RBI double. In that situation, I get an opportunity to run harder, I'll take those.”

Lugo takes a step

Righthander Seth Lugo threw a bullpen session Saturday, his first since fracturing his left pinky toe Monday.

He said it went well, adding: “Felt a little soreness when I got done, but that’s to be expected. Hopefully tomorrow that’s gone. . . . All the pitches were there, executing, locating. I feel like I’m in a good spot right now.”

Manager Luis Rojas said Lugo told him he was not wearing the shoe insert that helped cushion his left foot, which is his landing foot when he throws a pitch.

“My understanding is he got through it and threw really well,” Rojas said.

Extra bases

Brandon Nimmo was hit by a pitch in the Mets’ other loss — 2-0 to the Cardinals in Jupiter — but his exit from the game was according to plan, Rojas said . . . Pitching highlights from that game: Marcus Stroman allowed one run and three hits in 1 1/3 innings. Stephen Gonsalves and Pedro Payano each threw two scoreless innings . . . Rojas specifically complimented shortstop Andres Gimenez’s defense. He was part of three double plays against Miami . . . The Mets and St. Lucie County/Port St. Lucie officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for renovated Clover Park. There was a group prayer, and Jeff Wilpon received a key to the city . . . On Saturday afternoon, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen showed off the Mets’ new clubhouse and other upgrades to a pair of Marlins executives, president of baseball operations Michael Hill and assistant GM Brian Chattin. The Marlins are mulling options as they and the Cardinals plan renovations to their shared Jupiter facility.