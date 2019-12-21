Mets hire Ricky Meinhold as minor-league pitching coordinator



The Mets are looking for ways to improve as an organization, even in the offseason.

“[Mets general manager] Brodie [Van Wagenen] has challenged us every day to be more creative and innovative,” said Mets executive director, player development Jared Banner.

To that end, the Mets hired Ricky Meinhold as the team’s minor league pitching coordinator this past week.

Meinhold, 33, had worked with the St. Louis Cardinals since 2013 as a minor league coach, scout, and since Oct., 2018 as the Cardinals’ pitching development analyst. He has also worked in pitching development and evaluation for USA Baseball since April, 2016.

“Ricky has great experience with pitching data and science,” Banner said. “What was really impressive was his communication and open mindedness. All of our pitchers have different needs, and Ricky will be able to reach a lot of different pitchers and help our young guys with whatever they need.”

Banner also feels Meinhold can continue the work started by Jeremy Accardo, who served as the Mets’ minor league pitching coordinator last season before being promoted to the Mets’ pitching strategist in June 2019. (Accardo is now the Mets’ assistant pitching coach.)

“Jeremy did an excellent job last season,” Banner said. “He was a great communicator in his own right, and we’re all happy to see him move on to help our players in the majors. Ricky will be able to build a lot on the foundation Jeremy set up. Ricky’s ability with analytics and statistics, that Jeremy started, will help us continue to push forward in those areas.”

But Banner was quick to point out that Meinhold will put his own stamp on the position.

“Ricky is very data-driven,” Banner said. “That will help us where we want to be as an organization. Ricky is ahead of the curve in terms of technology and data, and whatever is coming up around the next corner.”

Meinhold’s well-rounded resume will also be useful to the Mets, Banner said.

“His diversity of experience helps him a lot,” Banner said. “He’s spent time as a pitcher, a coach, an analyst, and as a scout, including time with Team USA Baseball. He’s been able to work with a lot of different kinds of pitchers.”

Banner sees Meinhold’s hiring as the Mets’ continued efforts towards improving.

“Brodie and ownership have given us the resources to add to our department, including the ability to go out and get a person like Ricky,” Banner said. “We think he’ll do a great job helping both our staff and pitchers grow. I’m really looking forward to working with Ricky.”