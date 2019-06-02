TODAY'S PAPER
Robinson Cano hopes to be activated Tuesday

New York Mets' Robinson Cano looks on from the dugout against the Detroit Tigers in an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Friday, May 24, 2019. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
PHOENIX — Robinson Cano likely will be activated Tuesday as the Mets open a homestand, he said Sunday.

“That’s the hope,” Cano said.

Cano was eligible to come off the injured list Sunday, but manager Mickey Callaway said the Mets “still feel he needs a couple of days.”

Out with a strained left quadriceps since May 23, Cano accompanied the team to Los Angeles and Phoenix, where he ramped up his rehab program. That included running the bases, among his final tests, on multiple occasions over the weekend.

“We might run them again Tuesday, see how that goes and then we can go from there,” Cano said. “It’s kind of sad not being out there. I love to play the game. It doesn’t matter for me how good or bad I’m doing. This game, the thing is you always got tomorrow. Looking forward to Tuesday hopefully. I’m tired of sitting, watching games.”

Cano has had a disappointing in 2019, his first season with the Mets. He has career-lows in average (.241), OBP (.287) and slugging percentage (.371). The Mets have gone 5-6 in his absence.

“They’ve been up there fighting and winning games,” Cano said. “Just looking forward to getting back and being part of the team and being able to help it.”

