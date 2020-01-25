Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano were among those striking a happy pose for the cameras on a loading dock at Citi Field. They stood behind a rain-soaked equipment truck bound for spring training.

The two Mets came in a package deal from Seattle in December of 2018, then had down years in Queens. But they both sounded confident at Saturday’s inaugural Mets Fanfest that their year two here is bound for better results.

The team needs better from them to help it get to where it didn’t go last October — the postseason.

Diaz tied for the second-most saves in major-league history with 57 in 2018. But he flopped as the closer following a promising start. He dropped seven of nine decisions, blew seven of 33 save chances, posted a 5.59 ERA and served up an MLB-record 15 ninth-inning homers.

The 25-year-old righthander suggests mechanical failure and a Hall of Famer has worked on fixing him — Pedro Martinez.

“I’ve known Pedro since I got to the big leagues thanks to Cano’s trainer, who introduced us,” Diaz said via an interpreter. “We remained in contact all offseason. I would send him videos and he would send me videos with feedback.”

New pitching coach Jeremy Hefner also flew to Puerto Rico to help polish Diaz’s mechanics.

“I’ve worked on my body,” Diaz said. “I’ve worked on my mechanics. I’ve pretty much worked on everything. I’ve put a lot of work into myself to have a good season. I’ve always been confident, but now being able to put in all that work and being able to see the results, I feel excited going into the season . . . “I think if we remain healthy, I think all of us are going to have a big year.”

Cano traces his troubles to not remaining healthy. The eight-time All-Star second baseman played only 107 games and had the lowest average (.256) and fewest RBIs (39) of his career. He did three stints on the injured list with left leg injuries.

Yet his second-half slash line of .284/.339/.541 across 42 games was an improvement over the first half — .240/.287/.360 across 65 games. Cano has since turned 37 and still has four years left on his contract. He thinks he’s still capable of producing numbers like he did in his suspension-shortened 2018 season when he slashed .303/.374/.471 in 80 games.

“Last year, I got a couple of injuries,” Cano said. “I got hit five times in the hands. That’s not an excuse. But it’s not the same when you have pains or anything like that. I’m the kind of guy that it doesn’t matter what kind of pain I have, I love to play every day . . .