Robinson Cano was out of the Mets’ lineup Saturday, again, but he felt good in his pregame workout, again. And the Mets were hoping to use him as a pinch hitter against the Rockies, but still don’t know if his strained left quadriceps is serious enough to require another trip to the injured list.

“That's hard to say,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “We're just trying to see if we can get an at-bat out of him tonight.”

Saturday was the third consecutive game that Cano started on the bench after re-injuring his left quad Wednesday, his first game back from the IL. He has been in a holding pattern of uncertainty since.

Well before batting practice, Cano was going through a full regimen to test his leg: fielding grounders, swinging, running from home to second. Callaway said Cano “continues to feel confident that he can run down the line.”

“I think there’s improvement,” Callaway said. “He felt really good [Friday] too, but I think there was minimal improvement. There’s not much more to improve upon. But he felt really good.”

Wilson getting close

Lefthander Justin Wilson (left elbow soreness) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday — with an affiliate to be decided — after a successful live BP session against J.D. Davis, Juan Lagares and Tomas Nido.

That was Wilson’s first time facing hitters since May 6. Onlookers included chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wilson has pitched in one game since April 19 due to two stints on the IL with the same injury. This time, though, after a longer layoff, he is feeling better.

“It feels a lot better than last time,” Wilson said. “Truthfully, I felt good enough to pitch (last month), or I wouldn’t have come off. This time around, it feels really fresh. Mechanically, I wasn’t doing great today, but as to be expected after besides a couple sides I hadn’t cranked it up. I felt really good.”

The Mets’ bullpen has missed Wilson, who was attractive to the Mets as a free agent in part because he has been so durable. He had never before been on the IL, and from 2013-18 averaged more than 67 games per season (with a 3.34 ERA), plus playoffs some seasons.

Mets relievers had an 11.01 ERA in the past 10 games entering play Saturday. On the season, they have a 5.19 ERA, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Nimmo facing new test

Brandon Nimmo (bulging disc) had a scheduled day off Saturday during his rehab assignment with advanced Class A St. Lucie. He is 2-for-7 with a triple, a walk and a strikeout with two games as the designated hitter.

The next step — playing the outfield — will be a tougher test for Nimmo, who has been on the IL since May 22 after dealing with a stiff neck off and on for more than a month.

“Swinging was never really an issue,” Callaway said. “Just more getting out in the field, how to turn and look back and things like that. They're going to evaluate, see if he's good to go and maybe play in the field (Sunday) if all is good.”

Extra bases

As the Rockies went through their pregame stretch, Jacob deGrom made a point to go over to Ian Desmond, an apparent effort to smooth things over after their on-field tiff during the benches-clearing excitement Friday night. After that game, deGrom called it “just a misunderstanding,” saying he had no problem with Desmond. … Among those at Citi Field Saturday: unemployed manager Joe Girardi, who was calling the game for FOX.