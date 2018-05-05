Jacob deGrom on track to start Monday

Jacob deGrom remains on track to start Monday against the Reds after a successful bullpen session Saturday, but there’s a catch: He won’t swing the bat when he’s at the plate.

“There’s really no reason to,” said manager Mickey Callaway, a supporter of the National League adopting the designated-hitter rule. “If it were up to me, the [pitchers] would never take BP and never swing in the game. We don’t need their spot in the lineup to score runs, and if we do, we’re not going to win anyway. At this point, I think it’s better off that he just go up there and bunt and get guys over, things like that.”

DeGrom left his start Wednesday after four scoreless innings with a hyperextended right elbow. He said he initially felt the discomfort during a whiff while batting, and it has happened before.

An MRI showed no ligament damage. DeGrom has been able to fully prepare for his next outing.

“He felt great,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “No issues whatsoever.”

Swarzak progresses

Righthander Anthony Swarzak played catch Saturday at Citi Field, his first time doing so without pain since suffering a left oblique strain more than a month ago.

Still weeks away from a major-league return, Swarzak was enthused by the step forward and will head to the Mets’ minor-league complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Sunday to continue his rehab.

“This is a really, really good day,” Swarzak said. “I got to play catch for the first time today. Like a real baseball player.”

Swarzak tried to play catch last month, but suffered a setback when the oblique issue, which also involves his rib cage, was not sufficiently healed.

The Mets added Swarzak with a two-year, $14-million deal in December to help fortify the back end of the bullpen, but he missed much of spring training and has pitched in only two regular-season games due to health issues.

“[The bullpen] can be better and it will be better when he comes back,” Callaway said. “A time frame with him, there’s no telling. It all depends on how much arm strength he feels he lost and what he feels he needs to get comfortable to come back and be competitive at the major-league level.”

Rosario hits ninth

After his two-hit night Friday, Amed Rosario found himself back in the No. 9 spot Saturday. Callaway experimented for about a week with batting him higher in the lineup.

Rosario headed into Saturday’s game with a .292/.313/.400 slash line while batting ninth (19 games) and a .087/.125/.087 slash line while batting seventh (seven games). Callaway attributed the difference to Rosario’s comfort batting at the bottom of the lineup and the likelihood that he gets better pitches to hit when ninth.

“He’s doing a good job of, especially in that hole, of doing what he needs to do with those pitches when it happens,” Callaway said.