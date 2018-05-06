TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Evening
57° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Hansel Robles gives up winning HR, Mets go 0-6 on homestand

Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard walks to the

Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard walks to the dugout after the top of the fifth inning against the Rockies at Citi Field on Sunday, May 6, 2018. Photo Credit: Brad Penner

By Brian Heyman Special to Newsday
Print

The Mets hadn’t pushed a run across the plate in three of their previous four games. They hadn’t even led in a game since their last win last Sunday at San Diego.

Then it happened, right there in the first inning today at Citi Field. They scored twice against Colorado, their first lead after 45 fruitless innings. Of course, there was a problem, though. Yoenis Cespedes singled and scored during the rally, then came out of the game with a right quad injury.

The lead didn’t last, either. Ultimately, Ian Desmond cracked a tiebreaking eighth-inning homer off Hansel Robles, his second solo shot of the game, to give the Rockies a 3-2 win and a sweep of the three-game series.

Colorado has won five straight games to improve to 20-15. The Mets have lost six straight after dropping every game on the homestand. They were once 11-1. They are now 17-15.

Noah Syndergaard turned in his fourth straight quality start, but he didn’t have any 1-2-3 innings out of six in a 95-pitch outing. He allowed two runs, six hits, walked four, hit a batter and struck out five.

Kyle Freeland (2-4) outpitched him, yielding two runs and four hits while striking out eight and walking one over seven innings. Adam Ottavino allowed a walk and a single in the ninth before striking out pinch hitter Tomas Nido to earn his first save of the season.

Robles (2-1), who just returned from Triple-A Las Vegas to replace Matt Harvey on the roster Saturday, has allowed 29 homers in relief in 198 1⁄3 innings dating to 2015. Desmond belted a 96-mph fastball over the right-center fence for the deciding run.

The Mets took their lead in the first on an RBI single by Asdrubal Cabrera and a sacrifice fly by Todd Frazier.

Desmond got one back in the second, driving a 97-mph fastball from Syndergaard to the leftfield seats.

Colorado loaded the bases with no outs in the third. Syndergaard followed by issuing the first bases-loaded walk of his career, throwing four straight balls to Gerardo Parra to make it a 2-2 game. Syndergaard got a strikeout and a double play to end the inning.

But yet another game didn’t end well for the Mets. Now they head out for a six-game trip to Cincinnati and Philadelphia.

By Brian Heyman Special to Newsday

New York Sports

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres hits a walk-off Torres’ walk-off HR caps Yankees’ comeback win
The Stony Brook women's lacrosse team celebrates after SBU women win America East title
Jacob deGrom of the Mets pitches in the Mets place deGrom on 10-day disabled list
Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale celebrates a basket Fizdale appears to be right man for Knicks
Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Braves connects on Rieber: Braves rewriting the script in the NL East
Matt Harvey of the Mets walks off the Conforto on Harvey: Good teammate, good friend