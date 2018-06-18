TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
75° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Brandon Nimmo hits leadoff inside-the-park HR for Mets vs. Rockies

Nimmo is the third player in franchise history to lead off a game with an inside-the-park home run.

Brandon Nimmo of the Mets smiles as he

Brandon Nimmo of the Mets smiles as he celebrates after scoring on a first-inning inside-the-park home run against the Rockies at Coors Field on Monday in Denver. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dustin Bradford

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Brandon Nimmo hit a leadoff inside-the-park home run for the Mets on Monday night against the Rockies at Coors Field.

Nimmo hit an 0-and-2 pitch from Rockies starter Tyler Anderson off the right-centerfield wall. The ball rolled into rightfield away from rightfielder Carlos Gonzalez and centerfielder Charlie Blackmon, allowing Nimmo to hustle around the basepaths for the run.

It’s the second straight at-bat with a home run for Nimmo. His two-run homer — of the more traditional out-of-the-park variety — in the ninth inning Sunday against the Diamondbacks gave the Mets their second consecutive victory.

The Mets announced Nimmo is the third player in franchise history to lead off a game with an inside-the-park home run. Nimmo was preceded by Angel Pagan (Aug. 23, 2009) and Charlie Neal (May 7, 1963).

Nimmo, who said he grew up a Rockies fan, needed 14.70 seconds to round the bases on the home run, according to Statcast. It’s the fifth-fastest time in Statcast history and the fastest this season.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Noah Syndergaard of the Mets stands on the Syndergaard’s finger not sore, so he plays catch
The Mets' Jay Bruce reacts after popping up Bruce sits out again with right hip soreness
Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green delivers during the Yanks lose suspended game to Nats on Soto HR
Clint Frazier of the Yankees follows through on Yankees recall Clint Frazier with Gardner out
In this March 3, 2018, file photo, Villanova's Who experts believe Knicks will take at No. 9
Hofstra University men's basketball head coach Joe Mihalich CAA moving postseason tourney to Washington