Brandon Nimmo hit a leadoff inside-the-park home run for the Mets on Monday night against the Rockies at Coors Field.

Nimmo hit an 0-and-2 pitch from Rockies starter Tyler Anderson off the right-centerfield wall. The ball rolled into rightfield away from rightfielder Carlos Gonzalez and centerfielder Charlie Blackmon, allowing Nimmo to hustle around the basepaths for the run.

It’s the second straight at-bat with a home run for Nimmo. His two-run homer — of the more traditional out-of-the-park variety — in the ninth inning Sunday against the Diamondbacks gave the Mets their second consecutive victory.

The Mets announced Nimmo is the third player in franchise history to lead off a game with an inside-the-park home run. Nimmo was preceded by Angel Pagan (Aug. 23, 2009) and Charlie Neal (May 7, 1963).

Nimmo, who said he grew up a Rockies fan, needed 14.70 seconds to round the bases on the home run, according to Statcast. It’s the fifth-fastest time in Statcast history and the fastest this season.