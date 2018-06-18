DENVER — This series against the Rockies is as close as Brandon Nimmo — the pride of Cheyenne, Wyoming — gets to a major-league homecoming.

Nimmo grew up about two hours north of Denver and was a Rockies fan, always trying to emulate first baseman Todd Helton and making an annual trip to Coors with his family.

Last August, Nimmo had one at-bat in the Mets’ series here, a pinch-hit groundout. Now, he’s starting — and starring.

“Just being able to be doing well and starting, it’s a different feeling from last time,” Nimmo said. “Last time, I got one at-bat. Now, I’m leading off.”

Nimmo said he requested about 75 tickets total for the four games. On Monday, he hosted Post 6, his old American Legion team, and his fans enjoyed a rare thrill when he led off the game with an inside-the-park home run. Nimmo hit an 0-and-2 pitch from Tyler Anderson off the right-centerfield wall. The ball rolled into rightfield away from Carlos Gonzalez and centerfielder Charlie Blackmon, allowing Nimmo to hustle around the basepaths.

It was the second straight at-bat with a home run for Nimmo. His two-run homer — of the more traditional out-of-the-park variety — in the ninth inning Sunday against the Diamondbacks gave the Mets their second consecutive victory.

The Mets announced Nimmo is the third player in franchise history to lead off a game with an inside-the-park home run. The others were Angel Pagan (Aug. 23, 2009) and Charlie Neal (May 7, 1963).

Nimmo needed 14.70 seconds to round the bases. It’s the fifth-fastest time in Statcast history and the fastest this season.

Syndergaard plays catch

Noah Syndergaard walked in from the Coors Field outfield Monday afternoon with a ball in his hand and pep in his step. With the soreness in the strained ligament in his right index finger having subsided, he played catch for the first time in a week and a half.

Although his return to a major-league game is still likely weeks away, Monday marked the start of a throwing program, a noteworthy step. He played catch at 60 feet and will do the same from about 75 feet Tuesday.

Manager Mickey Callaway said that although Syndergaard hasn’t pitched since May 25 — 3 1⁄2 weeks ago — his build-up might not take long considering the nature of the injury.

“They’ve been doing a lot of shoulder-strengthening exercises and things like that, to make sure his arm stays in shape,” Callaway said. “Being able to keep up with his arm exercises, he probably hasn’t lost a ton of arm strength.”

Pitching coach Dave Eiland said Syndergaard will need “at least one” rehab start.

“Maybe two. That’s not etched in stone,” Eiland said. “We’ll give him whatever it takes. If we don’t feel comfortable and he doesn’t feel comfortable with two, he’ll throw a third. We’ll do whatever it takes [until] we see what we need to see out of him and he’s feeling [good] as well.”

A painless Cespedes

For Yoenis Cespedes (strained right hip flexor), progress Monday took the form of the absence of soreness during a physical-therapy session after he had the weekend off.

“We’re going to see how he comes in [Tuesday] and try to see if he can do a little more ground-based stuff,” Callaway said. “Not necessarily running, but get him on his feet a little bit more instead of just getting treatment on the area.”

Cespedes is in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and hasn’t started baseball activities.

Extra bases

A Mets-Rockies connection: Todd Frazier was Colorado’s 37th-round draft pick in 2004. He never came close to joining the club. “There was a chance, but it was very slight,” Frazier said. He instead went to Rutgers, and the Reds drafted him in the first round three years later . . . Asdrubal Cabrera is fifth among second basemen in the All-Star voting update released Monday, the only Met among the top five at his position (top 15 for outfielders).