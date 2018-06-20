DENVER — Jay Bruce and Dominic Smith were the Mets’ top newsmakers Tuesday afternoon, the former landing on the disabled list with a sore hip and the latter moving from first base to a corner-outfield spot in his absence.

Is Smith ready to play the outfield in the majors? What about at Coors Field? Does he even have an outfielder’s glove? (Yes, but it’s not quite broken in.)

In the Mets’ 10-8 loss, the Rockies rendered questions about outfield personnel irrelevant for the night by hitting it over Smith and everybody else. Colorado mashed four home runs — including back-to-back-to-back jacks against Jason Vargas in the third — in route to blowing the Mets out and snapping their fleeting, three-game win streak.

The Mets’ ninth-inning rally fell short. They scored twice — getting the potential tying run on deck — but Michael Conforto struck out to end it.

Vargas was uncompetitive. He lasted only 2 1⁄3 innings, allowing seven runs and nine hits.

An ugly sequence in the bottom of the third ended his night. With one on and nobody out, Nolan Arenado pulled an inside fastball 439 feet to left for a two-run home run and a Rockies lead. Two pitches later, Vargas left a changeup over the heart of the plate to Trevor Story, who sent it even farther to left. Vargas, hands on his knees, watched it fly 441 feet into the bleachers before motioning for a new baseball.

Ian Desmond made it three straight long balls with a shot to right, drawing a brief mound visit from pitching coach Dave Eiland.

Vargas induced a weak grounder from Carlos Gonzalez and hit Chris Iannetta with a pitch before manager Mickey Callaway pulled him in favor of Hansel Robles. Robles walked two, allowed an inherited runner to score and stranded the bases loaded.

Tuesday was the first time Vargas struck out zero batters since April 16, 2013.

His ERA up to 8.60, Vargas and his high-80s-at-best fastball appeared off the bat to be a bad matchup against the Rockies in the thin mountain air. The abbreviated outing represented a step backward for the lefthander after he had been solid in four of his previous five starts.

By Game Score — a metric that attempts to evaluate a start with a lone bottom-line number, with points added for outs and strikeouts and subtracted for baserunners and runs — he was minus-3. His previous low was 9, when he allowed nine runs in his Mets debut in April. A Game Score of 50 is considered average; Vargas has reached that mark three times in nine starts.

It was a rare starting pitcher blowup for the Mets, too. They entered the game with a 2.77 rotation ERA in the past month, tops in baseball.

It didn’t matter much as Robles and Chris Beck allowed Colorado to continue to score, but the Mets’ offense continued to show life after largely not the first half of June. Behind multi-hit nights from Asdrubal Cabrera and Kevin Plawecki, the Mets scored at least five runs for the fourth consecutive game — the first time this season they’ve accomplished that feat.

The bullpen bright spot was righthander Tim Peterson, who rejoined the Mets on Tuesday when Bruce went on the DL. He struck out three in two perfect innings. In four major-league games, Peterson has a 1.42 ERA and seven strikeouts in 6 1⁄3 innings.