DENVER — It was a Coors Field classic of the ugliest order, the kind that can bust slumps at the plate and start them on the mound, ruin a bullpen’s workload for days and render one of the best curveballs in the majors nearly useless.

The Mets emerged as the losers, 10-8, against the Rockies on Wednesday for their second consecutive loss by that score.

The teams set the tone early, scoring four runs apiece in the first two innings and scoring in seven of the first 10 half-innings. Neither team scored in the final three frames.

Leftfielder Dominic Smith had a career-high three hits, including his first major-league triple, and finished a home run shy of the cycle. Asdrubal Cabrera (two RBIs) and Devin Mesoraco (two RBIs) were the only other Mets with multiple hits. The Mets pummeled righthander Chad Bettis, who survived 4 2⁄3 innings but allowed eight runs.

Coors or not, the Mets scored five runs for a fifth consecutive game for the first time since Sept. 6-10, 2017. Put another way: The lineup is producing as well as it has all season, having seemingly put its 11-game stretch of three runs or fewer in the past. They are 1-2 despite scoring 28 runs their past three games.

Seth Lugo waited a dozen pitches to throw a curveball, his best and most frequently used offering, and when he finally went to it, Nolan Arenado hammered the hook 434 feet to left.

It was that kind of night for Lugo. Manager Mickey Callaway said he warns his pitchers before they pitch at Coors not to make too much of how they fare here, given the effect the elevation can have on pitchers. “You come in here, you battle all you can, and you forget about it,” Callaway said. That philosophy proved appropriate when Jason Vargas got lit up Tuesday night and when Lugo was hit around Wednesday night. (And, by extension, it underscores the impressiveness of Jacob deGrom’s Monday night outing, in which he allowed one earned run in eight innings.)

Lugo finished three innings having allowed six runs (three earned) and six hits. He walked two, struck out five and never quite found his curveball, the effectiveness of which is mitigated by the conditions. Of 72 pitches, only 12 were curves, about half of his normal one-out-of-every-three-pitches rate this season. Five of the dozen curveballs were balls, and only two were whiffs.

“He’s got to adapt,” Callaway said Wednesday afternoon. “He’ll go in with a game plan of trying to start [the curve] a little lower than he normally would, and if it’s not having the action or the results he wants, he’s going to have to make an adjustment. The good thing is he’s got other weapons he can go to.”

Lugo had difficulty with the adjustments, and his defense didn’t help. Todd Frazier’s two-base throwing error and a passed ball by Mesoraco spurred the Rockies’ three-run rally, all of the runs unearned.

The Mets have gotten a combined 5 1⁄3 innings out of their starters — and 10 2⁄3 from the bullpen — the past two games.

Colorado’s lineup feasted. Ryan McMahon’s three-run home run off Robert Gsellman in the fifth turned into a permanent Rockies lead. Charlie Blackmon added a solo shot off Anthony Swarzak in the sixth. DJ LeMahieu went 3-for-5.

Second baseman Cabrera appeared to hurt his left arm in the last play of the seventh inning. Tom Murphy attempted to steal second, and catcher Mesoraco’s throw was high, so Cabrera — in one motion — jumped to catch the ball and apply the tag. Cabrera writhed in pain as umpires conferred, ultimately reviewing and confirming that Murphy was out. Cabrera stayed in the game.