Mets fight back, but leave tying run on base in loss to Rockies

Mets acting general manager Zack Scott was able to provide a clearer, if painful, injury picture for the beaten down club Monday afternoon and it somehow only got worse once the game actually started.

Both Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil suffered "significant hamstring strains" earlier this month and are expected to be out until late June, Scott said. Meanwhile, the nerve issue in Brandon Nimmo’s finger continues to linger, and the team is trying to find a way to navigate the "sharp pain" that can make it difficult to hit.

Then, Johneshwy Fargas, who’s been a pleasant surprise for this injury-plagued team, crashed into the wall in the fourth inning of the Mets’ 3-2 loss to the Rockies. He was diagnosed with a left AC joint sprain — an injury to the ligaments connecting the shoulder blade to the collarbone, something that generally takes weeks to heal. The Mets have lost three in a row and have 16 players on the injured list.

The Mets were down 3-0 before mounting a homer-led comeback attempt — a solo shot from James McCann in the seventh and another by pinch hitter Brandon Drury in the ninth, both off Rockies starter Austin Gomber. Patrick Mazeika singled to put the tying run on with no outs in the ninth, but reliever Carlos Estevez made quick work of Jonathan Villar, Francisco Lindor and McCann to end it.

Try as they might, the Mets did look like a team playing with its third- or fourth- or even fifth-string players. They managed only four hits against Gomber, who came into the game with a 4.96 ERA. The Rockies were 2-17 on the road before Monday.

David Peterson gave up two solo home runs in the second, to Ryan McMahon and Elias Diaz. That inning could have been worse if not for a very unlikely play: With one out, McCann, in his first first-base play of his professional career, made a diving stop in the hole and got the out at first to make sure the bases were clear for Diaz’s two-out homer.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Rockies tacked on another run in the fourth. With a runner on first, Garrett Hampson hit a ball to the track in centerfield. Fargas, on the play in which he was injured, seemed to have it tracked, but pulled back at the last second before careening into the wall for what ended up being a run-scoring triple.

The Rockies made significant hard contact against Peterson, but the damage was limited. He pitched six innings, allowing those three runs on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

The slew of injuries means that Scott is being tested very early in his tenure. He said he’s being proactive in looking for further options because, realistically, the Mets likely will not be able to continue winning with a ragtag crew that’s tested the durability of their depth chart.

"We’re exploring all options," Scott said. "I’m pretty much on the phone all day, every day. We’ve got to find the best solutions, always. We’re trying to find the best internal options and the best external options and trying to get the best out of the guys that we have."

On Monday, that meant McCann at first, even though he hadn’t played there since college. That move, at least, worked out just fine for the Mets and McCann, who, in addition to the nice play in the second, seemed comfortable throughout the game. Luis Rojas said he could be back in there Tuesday.

"I’m going to say he’s familiar with [playing there] even though he hasn’t played there professionally," Rojas said of McCann. "He’s worked there before. He looks good to us. So, I don’t think there’s going to be anything compromised with him playing first."

As for Nimmo, Scott said the Mets are working on pain management. It’s "going to need some time," Scott said. "We’ve got to figure out where he can get to a tolerance where he can play."

Which means Scott needs to continue working the phones, despite being months away from the trade deadline, something that makes moves more difficult as teams are still evaluating their talent and where they stand. Some, though, have been open to negotiation.

"There’s only so many layers of depth you can rely on," Scott said. "It’s a hard way to play every day...I’m aware that adding some additional talent is important and we’re going to try to do that. It’s not completely in our control. It takes two parties to match up. But the effort is definitely being put forth."