Marcus Stroman’s six shutout innings and Jose Peraza’s home run boosted the Mets to a 1-0 win in the first game of their doubleheader against the Rockies on Thursday.

Stroman needed only 90 pitches to cruise through every inning but the last in the seven-inning contest. Edwin Diaz finished it off for his ninth save in nine chances.

In his second scoreless outing of the season, Stroman (2.47 ERA) scattered three hits and two walks. He struck out three and got 10 ground-ball outs.

Manager Luis Rojas said he considered letting Stroman go for the complete game — he hasn’t pitched a shutout since he was a rookie in 2014 — but after a 19-pitch sixth inning, the Mets opted to go to the bullpen.

"The sinker at times registered as a splitter," Rojas said of Stroman. "That tells you how much it was sinking."

Rockies righthander German Marquez was almost as good, allowing one run in a six-inning complete game (62 pitches). His only blemish was a long ball to leftfield by Peraza in the third inning.

That was Peraza’s second homer in two weeks, doubling his total from last season.

"Everyone is thinking positive and looking for an opportunity when they’re going to come through for the team," Rojas said. "The guys don’t put their head down or feel sorry about themselves. The guys are just, let’s go. They’re in let’s-go mode. Let’s play. Let’s do what we have to do.

"Peraza did that today. He sat on a pitch, he got it first pitch and hit a homer. That’s what’s going to happen when you have this kind of attitude when adversities come your way."

The first-place Mets improved to 23-20.