Jacob deGrom returned to the mound on Tuesday night and threw a 100-mile per hour fastball with his first pitch.

The Mets exhaled.

In his first start since May 9 after a stint on the injured list with a sore right side, deGrom went five superb innings against the Rockies.

He allowed one run and three hits with nine strikeouts and was removed after 63 pitches in a 1-1 game. DeGrom’s ERA rose from 0.68 to 0.80.

The Mets were overjoyed.

But news from Florida about Noah Syndergaard made the Mets hold their breath again.

Syndergaard left a rehab start for Class A St. Lucie after one inning because of right elbow soreness.

The Mets said he was removed for "precautionary reasons," as if that was enough to stem the tide of worrying that will follow about a pitcher who is coming back from Tommy John elbow surgery.

There were no further details about Syndergaard’s condition or whether he was going to need any medical tests.

It was Syndergaard’s second rehab start. He was supposed to go four innings. In the inning he did pitch, the righthander walked one and struck out one against the Daytona Tortugas.

A scout at Syndergaard’s truncated outing said via text: "He was 94-95 first few batters. 89-92 to the last couple."

More bad injury news: J.D Davis, who was rehabbing a sprained left hand with Triple-A Syracuse and then developed a stiff neck, has returned to New York for treatment on the hand, the Mets confirmed. It was not immediately clear for which ailment.

Meanwhile, back at Citi Field, deGrom opened with a very deGrom-like all-fastball, eight-pitch first inning.

That 100-mph opening pitch was chopped to short by Raimel Tapia for the first out. The rest of the inning went like this: 100, 99, 99, 100, 101, 101 and 100, the last two producing outs (Trevor Story fly ball to right on 3-and-2, Charlie Blackmon grounder to James McCann at first).

After the Mets took a 1-0 lead on McCann’s RBI groundout, deGrom picked up his first strikeout against C.J. Cron leading off the second. But Ryan McMahon tied the game with a homer to left-center on a 100-mph fastball.

The next batter, Brendan Rodgers, grounded a single to right that beat the shift. Garrett Hampson lined out to right and deGrom struck out Dom Nunez to end the inning.

DeGrom, who came into the game batting .467 (7-for-15), took two healthy cuts in his first at-bat in the bottom of the second and struck out on a 2-and-2 pitch.

There had been speculation the Mets would not let deGrom swing the bat, as they did with Taijuan Walker earlier this month when he was pitching with an injury. But deGrom took his hacks.

DeGrom struck out the first two batters of the third inning on six pitches before Story hit a first-pitch grounder to third.

DeGrom struck out two in a 1-2-3 fourth.

In the bottom of the fourth, deGrom lined a two-out hit over the glove of Cron at first base and steamed into second with an apparent double ahead of the throw from Blackmon. No other pitcher in baseball would have tried that and most position players wouldn’t have, either.

But the Rockies challenged and deGrom was called out on a replay review because his foot came off the bag while Story kept the tag on.

It was the second time in two innings the Rockies challenged a safe call and had it overturned because the baserunner came off the bag and the fielder kept on the tag. It happened to Jonathan Villar for the second out of the third after he had apparently stolen third base. The Mets went on the load the bases, but did not score as Tomas Nido grounded out to third.

Rodgers led off the fifth with a single. DeGrom then struck out the next three.

DeGrom made one rehab start for St. Lucie. He struck out eight of 10 batters over three hitless innings and hit 102 mph with his fastball.

The Mets, as you might expect, were happy to have him back.

"It’s great. It’s great," manager Luis Rojas said. "It’s a good sign because everyone in there knows that there’s a group of [injured] guys who’s going to be coming in order, all at their different times. No rush, right now, as far as for them to go through the progression to [get back] with us. To get Jake today, I know it’s huge for everyone. We feel that the guys are coming back, but we’re talking about the best pitcher in the game, right? So yes, definitely uplifting. Awesome that he’s starting for us . . . Lost a start or two. But he’s back."

With Tim Healey