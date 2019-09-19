The Mets played the Colorado Rockies in a three-game series Sept. 16-18, 2019, in Colorado.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso heads to his position in the eighth inning of the team's game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Denver.

Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard reacts after giving up a solo home run to Colorado Rockies' Sam Hilliard in the second inning of a game Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Denver.

Mets interim pitching coach Phil Regan looks on as relief pitcher Walker Lockett works against the Colorado Rockies in the fifth inning of a game Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Denver.

Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman celebrates with first baseman Pete Alonso after Stroman struck out Colorado Rockies' Raimel Tapia during the seventh inning of a game Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Denver.

Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz rubs up a new ball after giving up a solo home run to Colorado Rockies' Ian Desmond in the second inning of a game Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Denver.

The Mets' Todd Frazier watches his RBI single off Colorado Rockies pitcher Rico Garcia during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Denver.

Mets relief pitcher Walker Lockett works against the Colorado Rockies in the fifth inning of a game Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Denver.

The Mets' Pete Alonso watches his solo home run off Colorado Rockies pitcher Tim Melville during the sixth inning of a game Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Denver.

The Mets' Amed Rosario gestures as he circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Colorado Rockies pitcher Tim Melville during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Denver.

The Mets' Tomas Nido, left, congratulates Jeff McNeil who crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Denver.

The Mets' Brandon Nimmo follows the flight of his solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Denver.

Mets second baseman Joe Panik, right, helps up first baseman Pete Alonso, who fell while fielding a grounder by Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon for the final out of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Denver.

Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard works against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Denver.

Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo, left, celebrates with right fielder Michael Conforto after the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Denver.

Mets third baseman Jeff McNeil throws to first base to put out Colorado Rockies' Garrett Hampson in the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Denver.

Mets catcher Rene Rivera throws late to first base after fielding a bunt off the bat of Colorado Rockies' Jeff Hoffman in the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Denver.

Fans celebrate after the Mets' Pete Alonso hit a solo home run off Colorado Rockies pitcher Tim Melville during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Denver.

The Mets' Jeff McNeil follows the flight of his two-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Denver.

The Mets' Brandon Nimmo gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela to lead off the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Denver.

The Mets' Pete Alonso follows the flight of his solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jeff Hoffman in the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Denver.

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story, back, tags out the Mets' Pete Alonso as he slides into second base while trying to stretch a single into a double during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Denver.

Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz works against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Denver.

Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman works against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Denver.

The Mets' Pete Alonso congratulates Jeff McNeil as he heads to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jeff Hoffman in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Denver.

Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia leaves the mound after he was pulled by manager Mickey Callaway as catcher Rene Rivera looks to the bullpen for relief pitcher Luis Avilan to face the Colorado Rockies in the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Denver.

The Mets' Amed Rosario heads up the first base line after hitting a two-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tim Melville during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Denver.

The Mets' Brandon Nimmo gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Colorado Rockies pitcher Tim Melville during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Denver.

Mets relief pitcher Luis Avilán waits for a new ball after giving up a solo home run to Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Denver.

The Mets' Amed Rosario singles off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tim Melville during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Denver.

The Mets' Pete Alonso heads to first base after being hit by Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jeff Hoffman in the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Denver.

The Mets' Wilson Ramos singles off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tim Melville during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Denver.

Fans cheer after the Mets' Brandon Nimmo hit a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Denver.

Mets third baseman Todd Frazier throws over starting pitcher Marcus Stroman to put out Colorado Rockies pinch-hitter Josh Fuentes at first base during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Denver.

The Mets' Todd Frazier, left, congratulates Pete Alonso as he returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jeff Hoffman in the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Denver.

Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo celebrates with right fielder Michael Conforto after the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Denver.

Mets relief pitcher Brad Brach works against the Colorado Rockies in the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Denver.

Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard, left, is pulled from the mound by manager Mickey Callaway in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Denver.

Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo works against the Colorado Rockies in the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Denver.

The Mets' Juan Lagares scores on a single by Brandon Nimmo off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jairo Diaz during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Denver.

The Mets' Pete Alonso avoids an inside pitch from Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Joe Harvey on the way to drawing a bases-loaded walk to force in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Denver.

Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia works against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Denver.

Mets first base coach Glenn Sherlock, front, congratulates Brandon Nimmo after he singled to drive in the tying run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jairo Diaz during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Denver.

Fans wave placards for the Mets in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Denver.

The Mets' J.D. Davis crosses home plate to score the go-ahead run when Pete Alonso was walked with the bases loaded by Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Joe Harvey in the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Denver.