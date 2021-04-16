DENVER — You know what they say about weather this time of year: April showers bring . . . doubleheaders.

Bad weather — this time, snow — forced the postponement of the Mets’ game against the Rockies on Friday night. They will make it up Saturday as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m., their second twin bill in a week, following their sweep of the Phillies on Tuesday.

This is the latest in a bizarre series of early-season events for the Mets, who have had their scheduled game postponed (or suspended) on seven of 14 days this season — including Sunday, Monday and Thursday and now Friday.

By the time they take the field Saturday, the Mets will have played just one nine-inning game in the past week. They have played eight games since spring training ended March 29.

The Friday postponement was different from the others. Instead of the Nationals’ COVID-19 outbreak or rain in New York, this time it was snow and cold. Denver got about six inches of snow Thursday into Friday, with more possible Friday night, when temperatures threatened to dip into the 20s.