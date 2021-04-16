TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballMets

Mets vs. Rockies postponed due to snow in Denver

Coors Field is blanketed with snow before a

Coors Field is blanketed with snow before a scheduled baseball game between the Mets and the Colorado Rockies on April 15, 2013, in Denver.  Credit: AP/JACK DEMPSEY

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

DENVER — You know what they say about weather this time of year: April showers bring . . . doubleheaders.

Bad weather — this time, snow — forced the postponement of the Mets’ game against the Rockies on Friday night. They will make it up Saturday as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m., their second twin bill in a week, following their sweep of the Phillies on Tuesday.

This is the latest in a bizarre series of early-season events for the Mets, who have had their scheduled game postponed (or suspended) on seven of 14 days this season — including Sunday, Monday and Thursday and now Friday.

By the time they take the field Saturday, the Mets will have played just one nine-inning game in the past week. They have played eight games since spring training ended March 29.

The Friday postponement was different from the others. Instead of the Nationals’ COVID-19 outbreak or rain in New York, this time it was snow and cold. Denver got about six inches of snow Thursday into Friday, with more possible Friday night, when temperatures threatened to dip into the 20s.

Sign up for Newsday’s Mets Messages for updates directly to your phone via text, free with a Newsday digital subscription. Learn more at newsday.com/metstext.

New York Sports

Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama and New York City
Sims wants NYCFC's designated player acquisition to make sense
New York City FC coach Ronny Deila appears
Newfound hunger guides NYCFC heading into MLS season
Islanders center Casey Cizikas, left, falls into the
Rest doesn't help Islanders, who are hammered by Bruins
Jacob Trouba at Rangers training camp on July
Jacob Trouba steps into leadership role for Rangers
Rangers' Artemi Panarin, left, celebrates his goal in
Panarin scores twice as Rangers earn second straight shutout over Devils
Zac Jones #24 of the Massachusetts Minutemen celebrates
Kravtsov's first NHL goal waved off
Didn’t find what you were looking for?