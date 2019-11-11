TODAY'S PAPER
The Mets have had six players -- four pitchers and two position players -- win the National League Rookie of the Year award.

TOM SEAVER - 1967

Tom Seaver received 11 of 20 first place
Credit: AP

Tom Seaver received 11 of 20 first place votes to win the 1967 NL Rookie of the Year award. St. Louis' Dick Hughes received six first place votes and Cincinnati's Gary Nolan received the other three.
1967: 16-13, 2.76 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 6.1 K/9, 2.18 K/BB
Career: 311-205, 2.86 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 6.8 K/9, 2.62 K/BB

JON MATLACK - 1972

Jon Matlack received 19 of 24 first place
Credit: AP

Jon Matlack received 19 of 24 first place votes to win the 1972 NL Rookie of the Year award. San Francisco's Dave Rader received four first place votes and Mets leftfielder John Milner received the other.
1972: 15-10, 2.32 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 6.2 K/9, 2.38 K/BB
Career: 125-126, 3.18 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 5.8 K/9, 2.38 K/BB

DARRYL STRAWBERRY - 1983

Darryl Strawberry received 18 of 24 first place
Credit: AP

Darryl Strawberry received 18 of 24 first place votes to win the 1983 NL Rookie of the Year award. Atlanta's Craig McMurtry received the other first place votes.
1983: .257 BA, .336 OBP, 26 HR, 74 RBIs, 19 SB
Career: .259 BA, .357 OBP, 335 HR, 1,000 RBIs, 221 SB

DWIGHT GOODEN - 1984

Dwight Gooden received 23 of 24 first place
Credit: AP

Dwight Gooden received 23 of 24 first place votes to win the 1984 NL Rookie of the Year award. Philadelphia's Juan Samuel received the only other first place vote.
1984: 17-9, 2.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 11.4 K/9, 3.78 K/BB
Career: 194-112, 3.51 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 7.4 K/9, 2.4 K/BB

JACOB DEGROM - 2014

Jacob deGrom received 26 of 30 first-place votes
Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann

Jacob deGrom received 26 of 30 first-place votes to win the 2014 National League Rookie of the Year award. Cincinnati's Billy Hamilton received the remaining four first-place votes.
2014: 9-6, 2.69 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 9.2 K/9, 3.35 K/BB
Through 2019: 66-49, 2.62 ERA, 1.053 WHIP, 10.3 K/9, 4.72 K/BB

Pete Alonso - 2019

Pete Alonso received 29 of the 30 first-place
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Pete Alonso received 29 of the 30 first-place votes to win the 2019 National League Rookie of the Year award. Atlanta's Mike Soroka received the other first-place vote.
2019: .260 BA, 53 HR, 120 RBI, 103 runs, .358 OBP, .583 SLG

