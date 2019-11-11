The Mets have had six players -- four pitchers and two position players -- win the National League Rookie of the Year award.

TOM SEAVER - 1967 Tom Seaver received 11 of 20 first place votes to win the 1967 NL Rookie of the Year award. St. Louis' Dick Hughes received six first place votes and Cincinnati's Gary Nolan received the other three.

1967: 16-13, 2.76 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 6.1 K/9, 2.18 K/BB

Career: 311-205, 2.86 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 6.8 K/9, 2.62 K/BB

JON MATLACK - 1972 Jon Matlack received 19 of 24 first place votes to win the 1972 NL Rookie of the Year award. San Francisco's Dave Rader received four first place votes and Mets leftfielder John Milner received the other.

1972: 15-10, 2.32 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 6.2 K/9, 2.38 K/BB

Career: 125-126, 3.18 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 5.8 K/9, 2.38 K/BB

DARRYL STRAWBERRY - 1983 Darryl Strawberry received 18 of 24 first place votes to win the 1983 NL Rookie of the Year award. Atlanta's Craig McMurtry received the other first place votes.

1983: .257 BA, .336 OBP, 26 HR, 74 RBIs, 19 SB

Career: .259 BA, .357 OBP, 335 HR, 1,000 RBIs, 221 SB

DWIGHT GOODEN - 1984 Dwight Gooden received 23 of 24 first place votes to win the 1984 NL Rookie of the Year award. Philadelphia's Juan Samuel received the only other first place vote.

1984: 17-9, 2.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 11.4 K/9, 3.78 K/BB

Career: 194-112, 3.51 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 7.4 K/9, 2.4 K/BB

JACOB DEGROM - 2014 Jacob deGrom received 26 of 30 first-place votes to win the 2014 National League Rookie of the Year award. Cincinnati's Billy Hamilton received the remaining four first-place votes.

2014: 9-6, 2.69 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 9.2 K/9, 3.35 K/BB

Through 2019: 66-49, 2.62 ERA, 1.053 WHIP, 10.3 K/9, 4.72 K/BB