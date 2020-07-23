The Mets’ Opening Day roster announcement included one big surprise: Shortstop prospect Andres Gimenez, 21, made the team.

This marks the second year in a row that the Mets are carrying a top minor-leaguer to start the season, after they did so with Pete Alonso last year. Unlike Alonso, though, Gimenez does not figure into the Mets’ everyday plans and instead joins utility infielders Luis Guillorme and Eduardo Nunez — who also won jobs during camp — on the bench.

Among the other revelations from the roster reveal: Righthander Corey Oswalt made the team, and lefthanded prospect David Peterson and righthanded non-roster invitee Erasmo Ramirez did not.

That suggests that Oswalt will slot in as the Mets’ No. 5 starter in place of Marcus Stroman, who is out indefinitely with a torn left calf muscle. In 19 games (12 starts) with the big-league team the past two seasons, Oswalt had a 6.43 ERA and 1.46 WHIP.

Grabbing the open bullpen spots were righthanders Paul Sewald, Drew Smith and Hunter Strickland and lefthander Chasen Shreve.

Stroman speaks

Stroman, who has not been made available by the Mets for an interview, made his first public comments regarding his injury on social media Thursday.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Super minor setback,” he wrote. “Not even slightly worried. More time consuming than anything. Threw a 55 pitch bullpen on Monday and felt great. Only feel it when jogging and sprinting. However, must be able to run at full speed when competing. Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes!”