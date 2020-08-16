TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
SEARCH
66° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Mets' rotation full of question marks, including ace Jacob deGrom

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom stands

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom stands on the mound against the Miami Marlins during an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

PHILADELPHIA — Luis Rojas preaches a day-to-day approach in managing the Mets, but unfortunately for them that is extending to rotation decisions.

As the Mets flew to Miami on Sunday night for a four-game series that begins Monday, there were little certainties among their probable pitchers — including ace Jacob deGrom, who did not throw a bullpen session as he had hoped Sunday.

Dealing with a stiff neck, deGrom played catch instead.

“He felt better,” Rojas said. “We’ll see what he’ll be able to do [in the coming days].”

Here is the rotation lowdown for the upcoming four-game Marlins series.

 * Monday: Robert Gsellman. He is still building up his pitch count after throwing 33 pitches in his first start (Wednesday against the Nationals).

* Tuesday: David Peterson (probably). After complaining of shoulder fatigue/soreness last week, he should be good to go as long as he feels fine after his Sunday side session. 

 * Wednesday: TBD. This is deGrom’s day, but deGrom is day-to-day. In his absence, Walker Lockett would probably get another turn.

* Thursday: TBD. This is Steven Matz’s day, but Rojas did not commit Sunday to him getting the ball. Matz has a 9.00 ERA and 1.57 WHIP through five starts.

If the Mets need any subs, Michael Wacha (right shoulder inflammation) is not an option. He is scheduled for a simulated game Tuesday or Wednesday, Rojas said.

If the Mets stay in order, they are looking at throwing Rick Porcello, Gsellman and Peterson against the Yankees this weekend.

Done with Dozier

The Mets designated Brian Dozier for assignment Sunday. He became expendable when Andres Gimenez and Luis Guillorme emerged as defensively strong infielders who have been hot hitters lately.

That made room for righthander Franklyn Kilome, who Rojas said will serve as the long reliever — a role vacated by Lockett when he filled in for deGrom. He also can start if needed.

Extra bases

Brandon Nimmo’s 36-game on-base streak and Dominic Smith’s four-game homer streak ended in the Mets’ 6-2 loss to the Phillies . . . Jeff McNeil lined out to rightfield to end the game, his first action since crashing into the wall and suffering a left knee bone bruise Thursday. He pinch hit for Wilson Ramos . . . Billy Hamilton limped back to the dugout after a fifth-inning groundout, then limped out to centerfield. He played the whole game . . . Rojas on Amed Rosario being out of the lineup after starting the past two games: “We’re giving Rosie a day just to relax.” . . . Rojas said no Mets expressed qualms about going to Miami in that city’s coronavirus environment. "We’re going to stay in our bubble,” he said.

New York Sports

Zack Wheeler #45 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers Lennon: Wheeler shows Mets what they could have had
Aaron Judge #99 of the Yankees looks on Yankees' Aaron Judge about IL stint: 'I don't need 10 days' 
Zack Wheeler #45 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers Wheeler holds Mets to two runs, gets win as Phillies sweep
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, right, talks Raptors coach Nurse not taking Nets for granted
Nets guard Garrett Temple (17) high-fives guard Chris Nets full of confidence entering Game 1 vs. Raptors
Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) celebrates his Adam Pelech has another brilliant game in Isles' win
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search