PHILADELPHIA — Luis Rojas preaches a day-to-day approach in managing the Mets, but unfortunately for them that is extending to rotation decisions.

As the Mets flew to Miami on Sunday night for a four-game series that begins Monday, there were little certainties among their probable pitchers — including ace Jacob deGrom, who did not throw a bullpen session as he had hoped Sunday.

Dealing with a stiff neck, deGrom played catch instead.

“He felt better,” Rojas said. “We’ll see what he’ll be able to do [in the coming days].”

Here is the rotation lowdown for the upcoming four-game Marlins series.

* Monday: Robert Gsellman. He is still building up his pitch count after throwing 33 pitches in his first start (Wednesday against the Nationals).

* Tuesday: David Peterson (probably). After complaining of shoulder fatigue/soreness last week, he should be good to go as long as he feels fine after his Sunday side session.

* Wednesday: TBD. This is deGrom’s day, but deGrom is day-to-day. In his absence, Walker Lockett would probably get another turn.

* Thursday: TBD. This is Steven Matz’s day, but Rojas did not commit Sunday to him getting the ball. Matz has a 9.00 ERA and 1.57 WHIP through five starts.

If the Mets need any subs, Michael Wacha (right shoulder inflammation) is not an option. He is scheduled for a simulated game Tuesday or Wednesday, Rojas said.

If the Mets stay in order, they are looking at throwing Rick Porcello, Gsellman and Peterson against the Yankees this weekend.

Done with Dozier

The Mets designated Brian Dozier for assignment Sunday. He became expendable when Andres Gimenez and Luis Guillorme emerged as defensively strong infielders who have been hot hitters lately.

That made room for righthander Franklyn Kilome, who Rojas said will serve as the long reliever — a role vacated by Lockett when he filled in for deGrom. He also can start if needed.

Extra bases

Brandon Nimmo’s 36-game on-base streak and Dominic Smith’s four-game homer streak ended in the Mets’ 6-2 loss to the Phillies . . . Jeff McNeil lined out to rightfield to end the game, his first action since crashing into the wall and suffering a left knee bone bruise Thursday. He pinch hit for Wilson Ramos . . . Billy Hamilton limped back to the dugout after a fifth-inning groundout, then limped out to centerfield. He played the whole game . . . Rojas on Amed Rosario being out of the lineup after starting the past two games: “We’re giving Rosie a day just to relax.” . . . Rojas said no Mets expressed qualms about going to Miami in that city’s coronavirus environment. "We’re going to stay in our bubble,” he said.