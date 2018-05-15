Starring Tuesday night at Citi Field was a consistent pour with a bit of thunder and lightning — and that was after the rain stopped.

The Mets crushed the Blue Jays, 12-2, behind their best collective offensive night of the month as they burst out for 16 hits (six for extra bases) and flashed the adept baserunning that highlighted their hot streak last month.

After a storm delayed first pitch by about an hour and a half, every starter except Wilmer Flores had a hit. Three Mets, including righthander Noah Syndergaard, drove in multiple runs.

“We needed it,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “We had a lot of production form the bottom of the lineup, setting it up for the top. It was really good to see. A lot of good at-bats.”

This, the Mets hope, more closely resembles the type of team they are than the version that has sputtered for weeks, failing to win consecutive games for more than a month.

“We’re still very bullish, but we have to play better than we have over the last two or three weeks,” general manager Sandy Alderson said before the game. “We have to score more runs. When you’re not scoring runs, it puts pressure on everybody. It puts pressure on the defense, pressure on the pitching, pressure really on the entire game.”

For a night, at least, the lineup came through.

Their dozen runs Tuesday was more than the Mets scored in an entire week (eight in four games) entering the night. The Mets’ five runs in the fourth inning were more than they had scored in each of their previous four games and 9 of 11 this month.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Juan Lagares went 4-for-5 (matching his career-high) with three RBIs, a triple and a stolen base. Amed Rosario finished 3-for-4, also tying his career-high for hits in a game, and had four batted balls with exit velocities greater than 103.5 mph. Devin Mesoraco, in his first home game as a Met, reached base five times: two hits (including a homer) and three walks. He scored four times.

Syndergaard was not his best. He allowed as many runs as he drove in (two), lasting five innings and giving up five hits and two walks. He struck seven, including three in the first inning.

Fighting a high pitch count throughout, Syndergaard loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, prompting a visit from pitching coach Dave Eiland. Four pitches later, Teoscar Hernandez grounded a sinker over the heart of the plate to shortstop for a routine double play.

Syndergaard has walked six batters in his past two starts. He has done that in only one other two-start stretch in his career, as a rookie in July 2015.

“I didn’t see him attack like I’ve seen him attack in the past,” Callaway said.

It was much like most of Syndergaard’s other starts this year: decent, but not up to the standard of excellence the team expects from him and that he holds himself to. But this time it was good enough.

The Mets (20-18) again staved off the possibility of falling to .500. As the Mets hit the one-quarter mark of their season this week, they do so without offering a clear picture of how good they are.

“I like to go by the old adage that you’re probably never as good as you think you are and you’re never as bad as you think you are,” Callaway said. “I think we’re somewhere in the middle, which would be a pretty good team.

“To get caught up in expectations, actual records, streaks, slumps is something that I can’t afford to do. All I can do is come to the field every day and make sure we’re trying to be as prepared as possible to go out there and do everything we can to win. We’ll see what the results are after that.”