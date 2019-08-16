The Mets fell to the Kansas City Royals, 4-1, in the opener of a three-game series on Friday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield, left, and shortstop Nicky Lopez (1) try to field a ball hit by New York Mets' Amed Rosario during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Rosario singled on the play.

New York Mets' J.D. Davis (28) is congratulated by teammate Juan Lagares, right, after scoring during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Mike Montgomery (21) talks with catcher Meibrys Viloria, left, during a light rain in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard, left, talks with catcher Tomas Nido (3) after two runs scored in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

New York Mets' Michael Conforto hits an RBI-single off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Mike Montgomery during the third inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

Meibrys Viloria #72 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates an RBI double as he stands next to Ruben Tejada #11 of the New York Mets in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ryan O'Hearn #66 of the Kansas City Royals slides into home to score against catcher Tomas Nido #3 of the New York Mets on a Meibrys Viloria double in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ruben Tejada #11 of the New York Mets bats in the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

J.D. Davis #28 of the New York Mets celebrates with teammates after scoring on a Michael Conforto single in the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets hits a RBI single in the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Amed Rosario #1 of the New York Mets runs to first after hitting a single in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.