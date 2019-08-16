TODAY'S PAPER
The Mets fell to the Kansas City Royals, 4-1, in the opener of a three-game series on Friday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield, left,
Photo Credit: AP/Orlin Wagner

Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield, left, and shortstop Nicky Lopez (1) try to field a ball hit by New York Mets' Amed Rosario during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Rosario singled on the play.

New York Mets' J.D. Davis (28) is congratulated
Photo Credit: AP/Orlin Wagner

New York Mets' J.D. Davis (28) is congratulated by teammate Juan Lagares, right, after scoring during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Mike Montgomery (21)
Photo Credit: AP/Orlin Wagner

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Mike Montgomery (21) talks with catcher Meibrys Viloria, left, during a light rain in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard, left, talks with
Photo Credit: AP/Orlin Wagner

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard, left, talks with catcher Tomas Nido (3) after two runs scored in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

New York Mets' Michael Conforto hits an RBI-single
Photo Credit: AP/Orlin Wagner

New York Mets' Michael Conforto hits an RBI-single off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Mike Montgomery during the third inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

Meibrys Viloria #72 of the Kansas City Royals
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ed Zurga

Meibrys Viloria #72 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates an RBI double as he stands next to Ruben Tejada #11 of the New York Mets in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ryan O'Hearn #66 of the Kansas City Royals
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ed Zurga

Ryan O'Hearn #66 of the Kansas City Royals slides into home to score against catcher Tomas Nido #3 of the New York Mets on a Meibrys Viloria double in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ruben Tejada #11 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ed Zurga

Ruben Tejada #11 of the New York Mets bats in the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

J.D. Davis #28 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ed Zurga

J.D. Davis #28 of the New York Mets celebrates with teammates after scoring on a Michael Conforto single in the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ed Zurga

Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets hits a RBI single in the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Amed Rosario #1 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ed Zurga

Amed Rosario #1 of the New York Mets runs to first after hitting a single in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ed Zurga

Starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets throws in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

