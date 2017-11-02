The Mets moved closer to finishing off a shake-up of the coaching staff, hiring Ruben Amaro Jr. to serve as first-base coach under first-year manager Mickey Callaway, an industry source confirmed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, hitting coach Kevin Long was hired away by the rival Nationals, a move that reunited him with former Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy. Long earned praise for his work that eventually helped turn Murphy into an MVP-caliber player in Washington. But Long was passed over for the Mets’ managerial job and had been expected to depart the organization.

Amaro served as the first-base coach of the Red Sox the previous two seasons — his first coaching job — following a seven-year stint as general manager of the Phillies. He played for the Angels, Indians and Phillies from 1991 to 1998. Amaro will work with outfielders and oversee baserunning. He effectively switches places with Tom Goodwin, who was hired by the Red Sox after serving as Mets first-base coach.

With Long gone, the Mets promoted Pat Roessler from assistant hitting coach. They also hired Dave Eiland as pitching coach to replace Dan Warthen while bringing back bullpen coach Rickey Bones. Third-base coach Glenn Sherlock also remains.

The Mets still have a bench coach vacancy to fill as well as an assistant hitting coach spot. Dick Scott had been bench coach also in charge of working with infielders and was not retained by the organization.

A source confirmed that former Mets player Tim Teufel may be considered for a spot on the big-league staff. Teufel had served as the Mets’ third-base coach and infield instructor from 2012 to 2016. He was reassigned last season as a roving infield instructor.