Wilpons in talks to sell majority stake in Mets but remain in control for 5 years

Mets owner Fred Wilpon looks on during the

Mets owner Fred Wilpon looks on during the team's 1969 World Series Championship 50th anniversary celebration at Citi Field on June 29. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Wilpon family, longtime owners of the Mets, is in talks to sell a majority stake of the team to hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen. 

As part of that agreement, Fred Wilpon will remain in the role of control person and CEO for five years and Jeff Wilpon will remain in his role of Chief Operating Officer for the five-year period as well, according to a statement from the team.

After the five-year window during which the Wilpons keep their titles, Cohen will be the team's "control person," according to a source.

Cohen, who grew up in Great Neck, will continue as CEO and President of Point72 Asset Management and his stake in the Mets will continue to be managed by his family office, Cohen Private Ventures, according to the statement.

