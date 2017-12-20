The Mets on Wednesday night announced a contract extension for general manager Sandy Alderson in a brief, e-mailed news release.

Alderson, who turned 70 last month, was always expected to come back. The Mets did not reveal the length or financial terms of the new contract.

“I’m excited that Sandy will continue to lead the organization,” Mets COO Jeff Wilpon was quoted as saying in the release.

Alderson, who was not available for comment, was quoted in the release as saying: “I feel that we have some unfinished business. Spring training is around the corner and our quest to return to the postseason will continue.”

Alderson joined the Mets as the 12th general manager in franchise history on Oct. 29, 2010. After a slow rebuild, the highlight of his tenure was the Mets’ trip to the World Series in 2015. They also made the NL wild-card game in 2016.

But 2017 was a disaster for the Mets as they went 70-92 and let go manager Terry Collins after the season.

Alderson hired Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway to replace Collins. At the time of Callaway’s hiring, Alderson declined to answer questions about his own contract, but made it clear he planned to continue as general manager.

Alderson has made one big-league move so far this offseason: signing 32-year-old righthanded reliever Anthony Swarzak to a two-year, $14-million contract. Swarzak will be introduced on Thursday in a conference call.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Mets also signed former Nationals catcher Jose Lobaton to a minor-league deal on Friday and have been linked to former Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, who was traded to Atlanta over the weekend and then released by the Braves on Monday.

ESPN reported the Mets had reached out to the agent for Gonzalez. The 35-year-old will only cost the signing team the major-league minimum salary of $545,000. Gonzalez only appeared in 71 games last season because of a herniated disc in his back. He hit .242 with three home runs and 30 RBIs.

The Mets are looking for first base insurance for youngster Dominic Smith. They are also interested in trading for a second baseman and are looking at Cleveland’s Jason Kipnis, the Pirates’ Josh Harrison and the Phillies’ Cesar Hernandez.

Unless Alderson has something unexpected up his sleeve, the Mets are not planning to do much else or spend a lot of money this offseason. They are hoping Callaway and new pitching coach Dave Eiland can work their magic on the team’s young but injury-prone starting rotation and that Yoenis Cespedes, Michael Conforto and other position players who had last season shortened by injury can recapture their forms.