Don’t worry: Even after acquiring Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco on Thursday, the Mets are still open for business.

Team president Sandy Alderson and general manager Jared Porter made it clear they are not done adding to the 2021 roster in a tag-team Zoom news conference announcing Thursday’s blockbuster trade with Cleveland.

Next up for new owner Steve Cohen’s checkbook: most likely free agent centerfielder George Springer, though the Mets could also pivot to DJ LeMahieu if Springer decides to sign elsewhere.

Or how about both?

Trevor Bauer, the top starting pitcher on the free agent market, seems less likely for the Mets after the acquisition of Carrasco.

But, as Alderson said about the Cohen Era Mets, "What we’re trying to do is create a new reality." And the reality is these Mets are not one-and-done when it comes to adding expensive players as they always seemed to be in the post-Madoff Wilpon years.

"I think the market will dictate some of our decisions over the next few weeks," Alderson said. "We feel we’ve made a major impact on the team. We’re not perfect. And, so, we will still be active talking in the marketplace. But I do think this moves us forward quite a bit. There’s still some work to do and we’ll see whether it takes us out of certain players or makes us a candidate for other players."

The Mets have already signed catcher James McCann and reliever Trevor May this offseason. Springer, the 31-year-old former Houston Astros star, would seem to be a perfect fit to complete the collection.

"We’re always hungry, OK?" a chuckling Alderson said. "We’re always hungry. I think that’s something that we will address in the aftermath of this. Obviously, we’ve been thinking about what impact this move might have on other things that we might have considered or might want to do. I think when the dust settles here in the next couple of days, we’ll have a better idea of that. I think this deal will have some impact in the marketplace, generally. We’ll see what that is."

Asked what the top priority is now, Porter said: "I’ve said it early on, too, I think overall roster depth is really important. Continue to strengthen our players up the middle."

Hmmm . . . up the middle refers to catcher, second base, shortstop and centerfield. The Mets have added two of those. Springer and LeMahieu could make it a quartet and all it will take is money . . .

Or is that just nuts?

"What we do over the next few weeks, as we’ve said before, is going to be a function of the marketplace and a function of changing circumstances," Alderson said. "And for us to say that we’re going to do this or do that . . . it’s hard to know where things are going to go. I don’t know what the top end of the market is at this point. I think we’re going to hold our cards and see where things go."