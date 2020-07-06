Two manager changes, two preseason camps and part of one global pandemic after the Mets finished last season at home against the Braves, the Mets will host the Braves again for Opening Day on July 24.

That 4:10 p.m. first pitch — scheduled for two weeks from Friday — will kick off the Mets’ 60-game, 66-day sprint of a season, according to the schedule released Monday by MLB. They have just six off days mixed in, including their first one, Aug. 6, and two in quick succession, Aug. 31 and Sept. 3, bookending a short series in Baltimore.

MLB created a regionalized schedule to limit teams’ travel during the coronavirus crisis. In addition to 10 games against each of the four other NL East teams, the Mets will play a combined 20 contests against AL East clubs: six against the Yankees, four against the Red Sox, four against the Orioles, three against the Blue Jays and three against the Rays.

Other takeaways from the schedule:

The Subway Series — which represents 10% of the Mets’ season — will be Aug. 21-23 (at Citi Field) and Aug. 28-30 (at Yankee Stadium).

In interleague play, the Mets also visit the Red Sox (July 27-28), Orioles (Sept. 1-2) and Blue Jays (Sept. 11-13). They host the Red Sox (July 29-30), Orioles (Sept. 8-9) and Rays (Sept. 21-23).

The Mets will never be home or away for longer than a week.

On Labor Day —Sept. 7 — the Mets will play the Phillies at Citi Field.

On Sept. 11 — a Friday — the Mets will be in Toronto to play the Blue Jays.

The Mets wrap up the regualr season Sept. 27 against the Nationals in Washington, D.C., the end of a four-game set.