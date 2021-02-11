TODAY'S PAPER
Mets schedule 2021: Majority of Saturday games remain at 7 p.m.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Aug. 9, 2020. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
For all that is changing in the Mets’ world under new owner Steve Cohen, their Saturday home games are not.

Most of those contests will begin at 7 p.m., a longstanding Wilpon-era policy borne of the belief that they sell more tickets that way. Of their 13 home dates that fall on Saturdays, eight are night games, including all of them after the All-Star break.

One Saturday home game will begin at 1 p.m., and four will have first pitch at 4 p.m.

That was among the takeaways Thursday when MLB announced first-pitch times for the entire 2021 regular season. Start times typically are decided by the home team.

Among the other highlights:

• The Mets’ season opener will begin at 7:09 p.m. on April 1. They will play the Nationals in Washington in a contest broadcast exclusively on ESPN, meaning Alex Rodriguez — who badly wanted to buy the Mets last year — might be on the call.

• The Mets’ home opener, April 8 against the Marlins, will begin at 1:10 p.m.

Naturally, the Mets will play an NL East-heavy schedule to begin and end the season. Their first half-month — 13 games — will be against division rivals Washington, Philadelphia and Miami. Of their 29 games in September/October, 18 will be against NL East clubs.

Both of the Mets’ series against the Yankees are pinned to notable anniversaries. They will play at Yankee Stadium on July 2-4, with a 7 p.m. start for the finale on Independence Day. And they will play at Citi Field on Sept. 10-12, including a 7:40 p.m. first pitch on Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

