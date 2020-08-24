TODAY'S PAPER
Mets to resume season Tuesday with a doubleheader vs. Marlins

The Mets' Amed Rosario after hitting a solo

The Mets' Amed Rosario after hitting a solo home during the seventh inning against the Marlins on Aug. 18, 2020, in Miami.  Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
The Mets are back — and busy.

Their coronavirus situation deemed resolved by MLB, the Mets will resume their season Tuesday with a doubleheader against the Marlins at Citi Field. An updated schedule also includes a mega-sized Subway Series this weekend, with doubleheaders on Friday and Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

Altogether, the Mets will play nine games in the next six days — a best-case scenario becoming reality after daily COVID-19 testing throughout the weekend yielded no positives since the original two, one player and one coach, last week.

With the Mets frozen at 12-14 for nearly a week, this stretch has the potential to make or break their season.

The Yankees and Mets also will play Sept. 3 at Citi Field. That will be the last make-up of four games the Mets missed.

The identities of the two Mets who tested positive have not been made public.General manager Brodie Van Wagenen is expected to address reporters at some point Monday.

