ROTATION

When you have Jacob deGrom, who without hyperbole just might be the best pitcher in the world, it is difficult to have a bad rotation, even though the Mets managed to do that last year. Fortunately for them, the starting five (or starting five-plus) seems much improved.

Offseason additions Carlos Carrasco (out until about May) and Taijuan Walker join a pair of returning Mets who didn’t pitch last year, Marcus Stroman and Noah Syndergaard (out until about June). They’ll get starts that in 2020 went to Rick Porcello, Michael Wacha, Steven Matz, Robert Gsellman and others.

In a year when teams will be monitoring inning totals closely, don’t forget about offseason depth additions like Joey Lucchesi and Jordan Yamamoto.

GRADE: A-

BULLPEN

A weakness each of the past several seasons, the bullpen might not be a strength this year, either. It doesn’t help that Seth Lugo, the Mets’ top reliever since 2018, will miss the first month-plus after having elbow surgery in February.

The Mets added righthander Trevor May and lefthander Aaron Loup. But overall they are counting on effectiveness from the returnees, including Edwin Diaz, who had some excellent statistics last year but temporarily lost his job as closer; Miguel Castro, a trade-deadline addition in 2020; Dellin Betances, who had a 7.71 ERA in an injury-plagued year, and Jeurys Familia, who bounced back somewhat with a 3.71 ERA.

A pleasant surprise or two — Arodys Vizcaino? Drew Smith? Sam McWilliams? — would benefit this relief corps tremendously.

GRADE: B-

MIDDLE INFIELDERS

Shortstop Francisco Lindor and second baseman Jeff McNeil are one of the best middle-infield combos in baseball. Lindor, the Mets’ marquee offseason addition, is a perennial All-Star with Gold Gloves and Silver Sluggers — and the organization has been high on him as a leader, even though he is new to the team. McNeil, a year and a half older than Lindor, isn’t as accomplished but by some metrics is a better overall hitter. It’s easy to dream on (if harder to make reality) this remaining the Mets’ shortstop/second base pairing for years.

GRADE: A+

CORNER INFIELDERS

In first baseman Pete Alonso and third baseman J.D. Davis, the Mets have immense power potential and a couple of question marks in the field.

Even in a down year — a relative term — Alonso was an above-average hitter in 2020. With plenty of protection around him in the lineup, he should be closer to the All-Star form of his rookie season. And he is enthusiastic about being back at first base full-time after spending part of last season as the DH.

Davis’ grasp on the third-base gig seems tenuous, even though he has been a well-above-average hitter in two years with the Mets. They sought upgrades over the offseason but ultimately decided to stick with who they had.

GRADE: B+

OUTFIELD

Offensively, the Mets’ outfield should be a wrecking ball. Defensively, not so much. With Dominic Smith slated to start most games in leftfield, and Brandon Nimmo most games in centerfield, the Mets are well aware of the bats-first dynamic but have decided it is worth it. Rightfielder Michael Conforto is an anchor in the lineup and the field — and the clubhouse, underscoring his importance to the Mets.

GRADE: B

CATCHER

Even though they passed on the top free-agent backstop, J.T. Realmuto, the Mets made a major upgrade in betting big on James McCann, who has been a good hitter the past two years and was a good defender last year — but stunk before that.

If McCann, 30, really is the above-average batter, fielder and game-caller the Mets bill him to be, they will be just fine behind the plate. He earned rave reviews throughout spring training for his leadership and relationship-building with pitchers, which wasn’t always the case with his predecessor, Wilson Ramos.

GRADE: B+

DH/BENCH

A smaller benefit of owner Steve Cohen’s wealth, as deployed by the front office: The Mets signed actual major-leaguers to fill out their bench. That includes outfielders Kevin Pillar and Albert Almora Jr., utilityman Jonathan Villar and first baseman/outfielder Jose Martinez (who is expected to miss the first half of the season because of a knee injury).

They will join a pair of holdovers, catcher Tomas Nido and infielder Luis Guillorme, who are defensively adept. Expect Pillar, Almora and Guillorme to be used as defensive "closers," so to speak, playing plenty late in games the Mets lead. And if Davis struggles at third, it should be Villar and Guillorme — in whatever order — who get the next shot.

GRADE: B+