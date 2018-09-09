Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Afternoon
63° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballMets

Mets scratch Jacob deGrom, start Corey Oswalt instead

With rain expected throughout the day, Mets decide to hold back deGrom.

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom looks on from the

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom looks on from the dugout against the Phillies at Citi Field on Friday. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

With rain falling at Citi Field during first pitch — and expected to continue throughout the day — Corey Oswalt started in place of Jacob deGrom against the Phillies on Sunday.

Manager Mickey Callaway warned Sunday morning that the Mets could make a late switch, noting that the Mets wouldn’t want to waste deGrom on a potentially rain-shortened start if they were unsure about the forecast.

“If it starts looking kind of hairy, we have other options,” Callaway said. “We have Oswalt, we have [Drew] Gagnon. Those guys are full rested and if we have to start somebody else, we wouldn’t hesitate to do so because we wouldn’t want Jacob to throw two innings and get rained out. There is a lot of rain coming throughout the rest of the day as well, so we would just need to monitor the conditions and kind of go from there.”

Of Oswalt’s nine major-league starts, this was his second in place of deGrom on short notice. He also got the ball June 29 in Miami when deGrom had to address a family issue.

If deGrom starts Monday against the Marlins, being pushed back a day won’t affect how many starts he makes the rest of the season as he chases the NL Cy Young Award. He can still make five more starts: Monday vs. Miami, Saturday at Boston, Sept. 20 at Washington, Sept. 25 vs. Atlanta and Sept. 30 vs. Miami.

New York Sports

Noah Syndergaard lays on the mound after he Syndergaard pitches Mets to win  but takes shot to ribs
Yankees trainer Steve Donohue checks on shortstop Didi Didi gradually working way back into Yankees' lineup
SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 8: Austin Romine #28 Romine hits tiebreaking homer as Yanks beat Mariners
Stony Brook defensive back Damarcus Miller returns an Stony Brook turns it on, off, then on again
Station signage at the WFAN studios in Manhattan. WFAN's annus horribilis is over; whither autumn 2018?
NYCFC forward David Villa moves the ball up Villa scores on late free kick to give NYCFC a draw