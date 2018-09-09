With rain falling at Citi Field during first pitch — and expected to continue throughout the day — Corey Oswalt started in place of Jacob deGrom against the Phillies on Sunday.

Manager Mickey Callaway warned Sunday morning that the Mets could make a late switch, noting that the Mets wouldn’t want to waste deGrom on a potentially rain-shortened start if they were unsure about the forecast.

“If it starts looking kind of hairy, we have other options,” Callaway said. “We have Oswalt, we have [Drew] Gagnon. Those guys are full rested and if we have to start somebody else, we wouldn’t hesitate to do so because we wouldn’t want Jacob to throw two innings and get rained out. There is a lot of rain coming throughout the rest of the day as well, so we would just need to monitor the conditions and kind of go from there.”

Of Oswalt’s nine major-league starts, this was his second in place of deGrom on short notice. He also got the ball June 29 in Miami when deGrom had to address a family issue.

If deGrom starts Monday against the Marlins, being pushed back a day won’t affect how many starts he makes the rest of the season as he chases the NL Cy Young Award. He can still make five more starts: Monday vs. Miami, Saturday at Boston, Sept. 20 at Washington, Sept. 25 vs. Atlanta and Sept. 30 vs. Miami.