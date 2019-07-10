More than halfway through their season, the Mets have no choice but to face their reality: They aren’t very good. Or haven’t been very good, at least. And while they never say never on a turnaround, they are 40-50, second-to-last in the National League, and haven’t managed even a three-game winning streak in seven weeks.

And so, as they resume their season with a series against the Marlins starting Friday, they enter an awkward phase familiar to any losing team, when the facing of their grim reality takes different forms in the front office and on the field.

For general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and his staff, it means having already begun to privately prepare to be trade-deadline sellers, a pivot they likely will make public in the coming days. This is usually the spot where comment from Van Wagenen is inserted — where the Mets stand in the buyer/seller debate, how dramatic of a trading season it might be for them, what he wants to see from his club in the second half — but he has avoided publicly discussing the state of the team in recent weeks. He is scheduled to meet with reporters Friday afternoon in Miami.

For Michael Conforto and his teammates, it means still busting it on the field every day trying to win, even as they realize some of them can and will be sent to another team any day now.

“Obviously, we had high hopes starting the year. We haven’t played up to our potential,” Conforto said Sunday. “We haven’t played as well as we should have. We had some opportunities early to gain some ground and didn’t play well enough.

“We’ll see what happens. Hopefully we don’t lose too many guys. It’s the nature of the game. We’ve been through it. It sucks losing guys you start the year with, but we put ourselves in that position. We have to start the second half hot and get into a better position.”

This is the third summer in a row — every season since they lost in the 2016 NL wild-card game — that the Mets find themselves looking to subtract instead of add leading up to the July 31 trade deadline. This time, though, it’s more difficult to blame a large quantity of injuries for their issues.

Hurting the Mets relative to expectations are Van Wagenen’s primary offseason offensive additions, a trio of 30-somethings who have underwhelmed at best: second baseman Robinson Cano, who is slashing .240/.287/.360 after coming over in the Mets’ marquee winter move, a trade with the Mariners; catcher Wilson Ramos, who has been OK at the plate but has struggled defensively and lately has lost playing time to backup Tomas Nido; and infielder Jed Lowrie, who has not played due to various leg injuries.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

More than anything, the Mets’ bullpen has weighed down the rest of the team. Bad seasons from closer Edwin Diaz (5.50 ERA) and closer-turned-setup-man Jeurys Familia (7.50 ERA) have ruined manager Mickey Callaway’s ideal late-inning scenarios.

The Mets have gotten 294 innings from their bullpen, fourth-fewest in the managers. But that unit has a 5.63 ERA, third-worst in the majors.

“That’s the frustrating part: The part you don’t lean on a ton hurts you,” Callaway said Sunday. “I feel these guys will turn it around. I believe in each one of them.”

While Van Wagenen & Co. go to work on improving the 2020 Mets, the 2019 Mets will hang on to the moment.

“I don’t think anybody is thrilled with how our first half went,” Jacob deGrom, who along with Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil represented the Mets at the All-Star Game, said this week in Cleveland. “Obviously to get back in this thing, have a chance at going to the playoffs and competing in October. That’s the main goal. If you went and asked anybody in the locker room, they’d say the same thing.”