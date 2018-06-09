He didn’t know when and he didn’t know why, but Seth Lugo knew that at some point this season, he was going to have a couple of wacky weeks like these.

It began the day of the Mets’ doubleheader May 28 in Atlanta, when he was going to close the first game or open the second (and ended up doing the former in a loss). Three days later, he made his first start of the year and tossed four shutout innings. Five days after that, back in the bullpen, he threw three more scoreless innings. Now he’ll make another start Sunday, after Noah Syndergaard was scratched due to lingering discomfort in his strained right index finger.

For Lugo and his 2.04 ERA, the past couple of weeks have been a crash course in the chaotic life of a swingman.

“I was told in spring training this was going to be all season,” Lugo said. “So I’ve been preparing for the last three months. At this point in the season, enough rest is the biggest thing, and I’ve been getting four days’ rest. It hasn’t been too tough.”

What’s impressed manager Mickey Callaway about Lugo’s constant switching is that he’s the same pitcher in both roles. He has continued to throw all five of his pitches this season while working mostly in relief, including the noteworthy increased usage of his curveball, up to about one out of every three pitches.

“It’s an easy transition because he first of all has a really good repertoire of pitches,” Callaway said. “And he pitches like a starter even when he’s in the bullpen, which can also be effective . . . Even when he’s pitching out of the bullpen, he still has a starter-like feel. He’s still throwing all of his pitches, he’s elevating his fastball, leading with his curveball at times, putting guys away, throwing his changeup.”

Cespedes nears return

The Mets have set a low standard for Yoenis Cespedes’ rehab assignment to be a successful one: he has to prove he’s healthy.

As he nears a return from a strained right hip flexor — Cespedes said he expects to be back Tuesday when the Mets open a series in Atlanta — the Mets want nothing bad to happen.

“I don’t think it’s going to take many rehab starts,” Callaway said. “We just need to make sure he can go out there and run a ball down in the gap, put a good swing on the ball and run the ball out to first and stay healthy so he doesn’t get injured again. We need him back for the rest of the year, not just for the next week.”

Lineup shakeup

Amed Rosario said he can’t remember ever hitting leadoff before Saturday. Said Callaway of the drastically different lineup that included Brandon Nimmo hitting third: “There was some reasoning behind it, and also we need to shake things up.”

Draft signings

The Mets have signed 12 picks from this week’s draft, including seventh-round lefthander Kevin Smith, ninth-round righthander Bryce Montes de Oca and 10th-round shortstop Manny Rodriguez.