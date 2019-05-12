Brodie Van Wagenen’s spending spree to boost the Mets’ setup situation hasn’t exactly paid off yet. Jeurys Familia has a swollen ERA and has had a sore shoulder. Justin Wilson has a swollen ERA and has had a sore elbow -- twice.

But the new GM inherited two righty relievers who have pitched in nicely. Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman have been valuable arms behind the new closer, Edwin Diaz. So the Mets will be easing Familia back into the mix.

Lugo is riding a streak of 11 1/3 scoreless innings with just three hits allowed, dating to April 22. After posting a 12.27 ERA in his first four outings, Lugo has put up a 1.33 ERA since April 7, with 24 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings. He has thrown at least two innings in seven of his last 10 appearances. He’s 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA and six holds across 17 outings.

Gsellman is riding a streak of nine scoreless innings with just three hits allowed, dating to April 27. He has pitched more than one inning in eight of his last 10 appearances. He has no record, but he has two holds and his ERA is at 2.88 across 17 games.

“They’ve really stepped up and done a nice job,” Mickey Callaway said Sunday at Citi Field after the Marlins-Mets series finale was rained out. “When we’ve had the lead, we’re holding it, and those two guys have done a great job in that spot, picking up Familia and Wilson since they’ve been on the [injured list].

“I’m excited to get all four of those guys clicking at once, and then we have Diaz down there, to see what our bullpen can really be. I really do feel like it can be something special. I think that Gsellman and Lugo are going to be huge pieces moving forward.”

Wilson, who has a 4.82 ERA over 10 appearances after receiving a two-year, $10 million deal, went on the IL Saturday for the second time. Familia has a 6.28 ERA over 14 appearances after receiving a three-year, $30 million deal. He is set to be activated for Tuesday night’s series opener at Washington.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Callaway doesn’t plan to throw him right back into the eighth-inning role, at the very least for the first game with Lugo and Gsellman rested.

“Guys step up,” Callaway said. “They’re pitching well. Just because somebody comes back doesn’t mean they get bumped down, in my opinion. If they’re getting the job done, they’re going to continue to get chances. The one thing we do understand with Lugo and Gsellman is when they pitch, a lot of times they’re not available the next day. Familia can step in and help out there. The days that Diaz is not available, maybe Familia goes out for the save that day.

“But we’re definitely going to ease him back in and get his feet wet and get him going again so he can be the pitcher he needs to be.”