TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Francisco Lindor returns to Mets and reunites with buddy Javier Baez

Francisco Lindor of the Mets follows through on

Francisco Lindor of the Mets follows through on his first-inning two-run home run against the Pirates at Citi Field on July 11. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura
Print

A long-awaited reunion finally came to fruition Tuesday night at Citi Field.

First and foremost, it was Francisco Lindor’s return to the active roster, after the Mets shortstop was activated after a month on the injured list with an oblique strain. And maybe less obviously — but certainly of note when Zack Scott acquired Javier Baez at the trade deadline — it was a reunion of two high school rivals/buddies who the team hope will provide the needed spark to drag Mets out of the late-summer doldrums.

Lindor, who missed 36 games with the injury, started at shortstop and batted third in their opener in a series against the Giants, while Baez hit fourth and played second base. Travis Blankenhon was optioned in a corresponding move.

"The energy is going to be sky high, I think with those two in there and just talking the whole game, moving guys around and keeping everyone on their toes on defense and then, too, whether they’re at the plate or in the dugout, they’re very active, they’re very proactive talking about the opposing pitcher and the opposing team trying to do some different things," Luis Rojas said. "Both those IQs are high for the game…Having the two of them out there today on the field and in the lineup, I think is just going to do great for us offensively, defensively, as a team. We feel pretty good about it tonight."

 

Lindor’s presence means that Rojas will continue to have to rejigger his lineup, a process he said would be continuous. On Tuesday, that meant Jeff McNeil at leftfield, JD Davis at third and Dom Smith on the bench.

"They bring a lot to the table," Scott said of Lindor and Baez. "They can impact the game in a lot of ways, so it’s good to be getting both of those guys back in the last couple days. They’re exciting players and they play with a ton of energy, which is always fun to watch."

Guillorme progressing

Luis Guillorme (hamstring) is now running at close to 100%, Rojas said, and has begun to move laterally. The Mets, though, will need to see more strength out of his hamstring before he begins a rehab assignment ... RHP Yennsy Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to make room on the roster for RHP Heath Hembree, who will wear No. 53, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner's number. Hefner will now wear 93.

Newsday sports writer Laura Albanese

Laura Albanese is a general assignment sports reporter; she began at Newsday in 2007 as an intern.

Sign up for Newsday’s Mets Messages for updates directly to your phone via text, free with a Newsday digital subscription. Learn more at newsday.com/metstext.

New York Sports

Yankees relief pitcher Zack Britton delivers against the
Britton awaits more advice before shutting down his season
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom looks on from the
Lennon: Finding the sure cure for deGrom is a healthy attitude
Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery works in the
Yanks' Montgomery a winner even without his best stuff
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom watches play against the
Mets ace deGrom to have another MRI on his right elbow
Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore makes a catch
Moore on top of game after returning from quad injury
Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton during training camp
Becton leaves Jets practice after helmet-to-helmet collision
Didn’t find what you were looking for?