Mets sign lefthanded pitcher Matt Purke

The Mets signed lefthander Matt Purke to a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training, the club announced on Friday. Purke, 27, went 4-5 with a 3.84 ERA in 65 2/3 innings for the White Sox’s Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte.

Purke was particularly tough on lefties. He held them to a .192 average last season with a strikeout rate of 34.7 percent. According to a rival talent evaluator, Purke found success throwing from a three-quarters arm angle. He pairs a slider with a fastball that averages 94 mph.

A third-round selection of the Nationals in 2011, elbow and shoulder troubles have hampered his career. In 2016, Purke saw his only big-league action, going 0-1 with a 5.50 ERA in 12 appearances with the White Sox.