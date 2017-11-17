TODAY'S PAPER
Mets sign lefthanded pitcher Matt Purke

White Sox relief pitcher Matt Purke throws against the Athletics during a spring training game, Friday, March 24, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. Photo Credit: AP / Matt York

By Marc Carig  marc.carig@newsday.com @MarcCarig
The Mets signed lefthander Matt Purke to a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training, the club announced on Friday. Purke, 27, went 4-5 with a 3.84 ERA in 65 2/3 innings for the White Sox’s Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte.

Purke was particularly tough on lefties. He held them to a .192 average last season with a strikeout rate of 34.7 percent. According to a rival talent evaluator, Purke found success throwing from a three-quarters arm angle. He pairs a slider with a fastball that averages 94 mph.

A third-round selection of the Nationals in 2011, elbow and shoulder troubles have hampered his career. In 2016, Purke saw his only big-league action, going 0-1 with a 5.50 ERA in 12 appearances with the White Sox.

Marc Carig began covering Major League Baseball in 2008 and the Mets for Newsday in 2012.

