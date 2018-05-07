CINCINNATI — All the Mets needed to snap out of their collective offensive malaise was a trip to the hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park and a date with the Reds, who have the worst team ERA in baseball.

The same can’t be said for the Mets’ pitchers.

The Mets hit four home runs and hung on for a 7-6 win Monday against the Reds, ending a six-game losing streak that consumed an entire homestand last week.

With at least one run in each of the first five innings, the Mets received significant offensive contributions from several hitters whose recent results had been lackluster.

Michael Conforto, fresh off consecutive days on the bench, hit a leadoff homer in a 2-for-5 night. His long ball was his first since his season debut, April 5 in Washington.

Adrian Gonzalez, whose lack of production led the Mets to play Jay Bruce at first base once last week and possibly more in the future, went 3-for-4 with two homers and three runs scored. It was his first multi-homer game since Aug. 22, 2016, for the Dodgers, also in Cincinnati. He has three career multi-homer games at Great American Ball Park, all of them started by Reds righty Homer Bailey.

“Some pop-ups go out here,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway said of the Reds’ park.

Bruce (2-for-3) homered and had a pair of walks, Amed Rosario (2-for-3) had a pair of doubles, and Yoenis Cespedes had a pair of hits a day after he exited with right quadriceps discomfort.

Much of that was in support of lefthander P.J. Conlon, who lasted 3 2/3 innings and allowed three runs in his major-league debut, the first appearance by an Ireland-born player since 1945 (Joe Cleary, Washington Senators). Conlon was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, but his family moved to California when he was 2.

Conlon, 24, mostly cruised through the first three innings, but a home run from Billy Hamilton in the third was the start of his slide. The Reds chased him with three doubles and a walk in the fourth inning. Conlon also collected his first big-league hit, a bouncer up the middle for a single.

Scratched Sunday from his scheduled start for Triple-A Las Vegas, Conlon instead flew to Cincinnati to meet the Mets and pitch in place of righthander Jacob deGrom, who landed on the disabled list with a hyperextended right elbow. Conlon had only five starts — and a 6.75 ERA — for Las Vegas, but the Mets needed somebody when they decided late not to pitch deGrom Monday.

Conlon’s fastball sat in the mid-80s, so slow that MLB’s pitch-reading technology categorized them as changeups. Until the fourth, it was good enough against the Reds.

“Sometimes the fastball, no matter how hard it is, in off the plate followed by a really effective changeup can be deadly,” Callaway said of Conlon, whose changeup is an above-average pitch.

“He can pitch. He mixes his pitches really well. I know he’s not afraid to pitch inside. And he has a really good changeup. I think he’s always going to be able to give himself a chance because he can throw the ball over the plate, he knows how to pitch a little bit, and he’s not afraid to pitch in.”

Callaway chose Paul Sewald (two runs, 1 2/3 innings) and Robert Gsellman (one run, 2 2/3 innings) to bridge the gap until closer Jeurys Familia could finish it.

“When we put those guys in the pen,” Callaway said of Gsellman and Seth Lugo, “that’s what we envisioned.”

By the time Familia got the ball, it was only a one-run game. Both relievers batted — Sewald in the sixth, Gsellman in the eighth — so they could remain in the game, but surrendered solo home runs in the bottoms halves of that inning.