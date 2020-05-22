Maybe we should call it summer training.

If and when baseball season resumes, the Mets are tentatively planning to reconvene and work out at their Clover Park facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida, to prepare for the regular season, sources said. So it would be spring training activities at their spring training site — not Citi Field — just as summer arrives.

MLB hopes to start spring training 2.0 by mid-June and have Opening Day in early July. For the restart camp, which would last about three weeks, teams are allowed to choose between their usual spring training locale and their regular-season city. For real games, the strong preference is for teams to be based at home. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said this week he wants to help that happen for the Mets and New York’s other pro sports teams, calling the state “a ready, willing and able partner.”

The Mets regrouping in Florida has benefits, including lower COVID-19 pandemic statistics compared to New York. Clover Park offers multiple fields — the stadium, five full practice fields and a couple of specialized practice fields — as opposed to the one Citi Field would offer. The facilities aren’t as great as the regular ballpark, though $57 million of renovations completed in February helped close the gap.

Among the cons to returning to Port St. Lucie is the potentially miserable weather, including heat, humidity and thunderstorms. And the Mets will have to implement whatever health and safety protocols come of the MLB/players’ union renegotiations at two facilities instead of one.

Several Mets have stuck it out in Port St. Lucie since MLB shut down March 12: Jeff McNeil, Brandon Nimmo and Michael Wacha. A handful of others — including Pete Alonso, Marcus Stroman and Dominic Smith in the Tampa area, plus Wilson Ramos and Luis Guillorme in southeast Florida — are elsewhere in the state.

Three weeks or so of spring training-type buildup won’t be enough for pitchers to be fully stretched out like they usually are in late March. That is one reason any MLB/union agreement is expected to include expanded active rosters — from 26 to about 30, with a so-called taxi squad of about 20 players standing by for when a team needs a replacement.

Spring training restarting at all is not a certainty, though many within the game are positive and teams around baseball have been reopening facilities for individual player workouts. MLB and the players’ union, which began formal talks last week, still need to agree on two major issues: health and safety norms and player pay.