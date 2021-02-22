Scenes from Port St. Lucie as the Mets begin their 2021 season with spring training.

NY Mets player Francisco Lindor during a spring training workout In Port St. Lucie, FL, Monday Feb. 22, 2021.

NY Mets player Francisco Lindor during a spring training workout In Port St. Lucie, FL, Monday Feb. 22, 2021.

NY Mets player Jonathan Villar during a spring training workout In Port St. Lucie, FL, Monday Feb. 22, 2021.

NY Mets players during a spring training workout In Port St. Lucie, FL, Monday Feb. 22, 2021.

NY Mets pitcher Jeurys Familia during a spring training workout In Port St. Lucie, FL, Monday Feb. 22, 2021.

NY Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman during a spring training workout In Port St. Lucie, FL, Monday Feb. 22, 2021.

NY Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman during a spring training workout In Port St. Lucie, FL, Monday Feb. 22, 2021.

NY Mets pitcher Dellin Betances during a spring training workout In Port St. Lucie, FL, Monday Feb. 22, 2021.

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor during a spring training workout In Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Monday Feb. 22, 2021.

NY Mets player Brandon Nimmo after catching a football during a spring training workout In Port St. Lucie, FL, Monday Feb. 22, 2021.

NY Mets players Pete Alonso (left) and Brandon Nimmo catch a football during a spring training workout In Port St. Lucie, FL, Monday Feb. 22, 2021.

NY Mets player Pete Alonso during a spring training workout In Port St. Lucie, FL, Monday Feb. 22, 2021.

NY Mets player Francisco Lindor during a spring training workout In Port St. Lucie, FL, Monday Feb. 22, 2021.