The Mets packed up their equipment truck to head to Port St. Lucie for spring training on Monday at Citi Field.

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen talks to fans during the Mets equipment truck sendoff to Port St. Lucie for spring training at Citi Field on Monday.

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen talks to media during the Mets equipment truck sendoff to Port St. Lucie for spring training at Citi Field on Monday.

Mr. and Mrs. Met bring bags to be loaded onto an awaiting truck during the Mets equipment truck sendoff to Port St. Lucie for spring training at Citi Field on Monday.

Mr. Met puts catcher's masks onto the truck during the Mets equipment truck sendoff to Port St. Lucie for spring training at Citi Field on Monday.

Mets legend Ed Kranepool signs photos during the Mets equipment truck sendoff to Port St. Lucie for spring training at Citi Field on Monday.

A fan throws against a target during the Mets equipment truck sendoff to Port St. Lucie for spring training at Citi Field on Monday.

The Mets equipment truck gets ready to take off to Port St. Lucie for spring training at Citi Field on Monday.